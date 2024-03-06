Facebook reveals “technical issue” caused world outage

Facebook blames a “technical issue” for the world outage that happened on March 5, 2024.

According to downdetector.ae’s report, 6,624 users reported Facebook down at around 7:36 PM, United Arab Emirates (UAE) time, according to downdetector.ae’s report.

At around 8:28 PM, some users were able to log back into their Facebook accounts. At 9:52 PM, reports regarding the issue were down from thousands to 98.

Andy Stone, the director of communications for Facebook’s Meta, published a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying that a technical issue was to blame for the world outage.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services,” Stone said.

Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/ybyyAZNAMn — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

“We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” he added.

Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Dubai, UAE, expressed their fears of being hacked during the Facebook outage.

“Akala ko na hack na yung account ko, kasi Facebook, walang pasabi na ganun pala yung mangyayari, nag scroll lang ako sa Fa ko tas ganun, bigla nalang siyang nag session error,” Kim Hernandez told The Filipino Times.

“Feeling ko na hack ako kasi 3 months ago na hack din yung is a ko pang account,” Marycris Padrigo said.

Aside from Facebook, Instagram users also experienced the same problem. According to downdetector.ae’s report, 3, 719 users reported downtime at 7:28 PM, United Arab Emirates (UAE) time.