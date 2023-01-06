PAL announces free shuttle service for passengers Abu Dhabi to Dubai

Philippine Airlines has announced that it will offer complimentary shuttle service to eligible passengers coming from Abu Dhabi – with flights headed to Manila.

The shuttle service will be available from January 16, 2023 to February 15, 2023.

To be eligible for the service, passengers must hold valid tickets with certain fare brands and must register for the shuttle service as soon as their ticket is issued.

The registration cut-off is three days before the flight, and the service is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to the complimentary shuttle service, Philippine Airlines is also offering a baggage allowance of two checked bags (with a maximum weight of 23kg each for economy passengers and 32kg each for business class passengers) and one piece of hand luggage (with a maximum weight of 7kg). Passengers with extra baggage can request it in advance, but the service is only available on a limited basis and additional fees may apply.

Passengers from Abu Dhabi headed to the Dubai International Airport have a submission cut-off of 3 days before the flight, 8:00PM Dubai Departure and 1:00PM (PHT) for Manila Departure.

Register at: https://bit.ly/PALShuttleRegDXB