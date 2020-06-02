Tuesday, June 2, 2020

PH suspends termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with USA

Jun 02 2020

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced that it's suspending the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement following political and other developments in the region. The DFA statement specifies that the suspension shall continue for six...

Wuhan finds no new COVID-19 cases in city-wide testing

Jun 02 2020

(WAM) — China's Wuhan city, found no new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in its city-wide testing that began in mid-May, according to Reuters. The city launched its ambitious campaign on May 14, testing 9.9 million people after a cluster of new cases in the...

Emirates launches flights towards Clark starting June 5

Jun. 02, 20

Jun. 02, 20 | 8:06 pm

Emirates has recently announced a new batch of flights, this time towards Clark International Airport in the Philippines.

Filipino residents and Philippine passport holders who wish to head back to the Philippines can book any of the following flights at these dates at: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/

Flight dates:

June 5
June 11
June 16
June 22
June 26
June 30

Flight EK 2572 will depart the Dubai International Airport at 2:55 am DXB time and is due to arrive in Clark at 15:45 pm PH time.

All OFWs and Filipinos coming from abroad will be required to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a government-assigned facility once they land in the Philippines.

Emirates recently unveiled multi-faceted measures for employee and customer care at every step of the travel journey, redefining safety and hygiene standards on board and on the ground.

