Emirates launches flights towards Clark starting June 5

Pakistan health authorities fear that the local transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has gone wide at Lahore, with estimates reaching as high as 670,000 individuals. Reports from Dawn state that the Punjab government's failure to follow recommendations...
Dubai shopping malls, private businesses to operate at 100% starting June 3
Dubai's shopping malls and private businesses will be allowed to fully operate at 100% starting tomorrow, June 3. The move is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of...
PH suspends termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with USA
The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced that it's suspending the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement following political and other developments in the region. The DFA statement specifies that the suspension shall continue for six...
Wuhan finds no new COVID-19 cases in city-wide testing
(WAM) — China’s Wuhan city, found no new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in its city-wide testing that began in mid-May, according to Reuters. The city launched its ambitious campaign on May 14, testing 9.9 million people after a cluster of new cases in the...
Emirates has recently announced a new batch of flights, this time towards Clark International Airport in the Philippines.
Filipino residents and Philippine passport holders who wish to head back to the Philippines can book any of the following flights at these dates at: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/
Flight dates:
June 5
June 11
June 16
June 22
June 26
June 30
Flight EK 2572 will depart the Dubai International Airport at 2:55 am DXB time and is due to arrive in Clark at 15:45 pm PH time.
All OFWs and Filipinos coming from abroad will be required to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a government-assigned facility once they land in the Philippines.
Emirates recently unveiled multi-faceted measures for employee and customer care at every step of the travel journey, redefining safety and hygiene standards on board and on the ground.
Latest News
