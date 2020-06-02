Emirates launches flights towards Clark starting June 5

Emirates has recently announced a new batch of flights, this time towards Clark International Airport in the Philippines.

Filipino residents and Philippine passport holders who wish to head back to the Philippines can book any of the following flights at these dates at: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/

Flight dates:

June 5

June 11

June 16

June 22

June 26

June 30

Flight EK 2572 will depart the Dubai International Airport at 2:55 am DXB time and is due to arrive in Clark at 15:45 pm PH time.

All OFWs and Filipinos coming from abroad will be required to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a government-assigned facility once they land in the Philippines.

Emirates recently unveiled multi-faceted measures for employee and customer care at every step of the travel journey, redefining safety and hygiene standards on board and on the ground.