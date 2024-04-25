Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTravel

4 minors rescued from human traffickers at Davao Airport

Photo courtesy: PNP Aviation Security Group

Four minors were rescued by authorities from being victims of human trafficking at the Davao Airport.

In a GMA News report, the minors were supposed to travel to Manila to work as waitresses. The victims range from 14 to 17 years old.

They were trying to catch a flight to Manila with a companion.

“Gagawin silang waitress sa isang club. Yung ibang gagawing kasambahay at pinangakuan ng sweldo. Kung meron [man] consent ang mga magulang, even then di pa rin allowed ‘yun,” said PNP Aviation Security Group Director Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano told GMA News.

The police official added that there has been a decrease in the number of victims of human trafficking in the city.

“It lessened naman kasi yung exposure din, tapos na e-educate yung mga kababayan natin, lalo na yung mga nabibiktima,” said Abrahano.

The minors have been turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development or DSWD.

