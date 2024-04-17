Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravelUAE News

Multiple airlines announce travel advisories following adverse weather condition in Dubai

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal48 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Reuters

Multiple airlines such as Emirates, FlyDubai, Philippine Airlines, and Cebu Pacific have issued travel advisories following the aftermath of the adverse weather condition that occurred in the United Arab Emirates on April 16, 2024.

EMIRATES

Emirates Airlines, through a social media post by its official customer service account on X (formerly Twitter), has advised Dubai customers with flights scheduled on April 17 to the Dubai International Airports as check-in is still suspended for all flights.

In the post, the airline stated: “Emirates is suspending check-in for passengers departing DXB from 8:00am on 17 April until midnight, due to operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions.””

Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific Air recently issued an advisory on Facebook regarding potential flight changes due to ongoing developments. The advisory stated, “As this is a developing situation, some flight changes may take place in the coming days.”

In light of this, passengers are encouraged to stay informed by checking the status of their flights through the official website at https://www.cebupacificair.com/en-PH/flight-status. Additionally, passengers are urged to update their contact details via the Manage Booking portal to ensure they receive timely notifications regarding flight reminders and updates.


Philippine Airlines 

In an advisory sent to PAL passengers’ email and shared by a PAL representative, details of flight cancellation and replacement flights have been shared. “Due to operational challenges caused by recent severe weather conditions, flight PR658/659 on April 16, 2024 has been cancelled,” the advisory states.

This will be replaced with PR5658/5659 on April 17, 2024. The estimated time of arrival in Dubai is yet to be announced but the estimated time of departure would be at 5:00 p.m. (Dubai Time)

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 17 at 1.19.08 PM

FlyDubai

In a travel update posted by FlyDubai on Facebook, the airline has advised the public that partial operations have been resumed at the Dubai International (DXB) Airport from 10:00 am on April 17, 2024.

Furthermore, there will be select outbound flights that are scheduled to operate after 8:00 p.m. and flights from Terminal 3 after midnight. FlyDubai reassures that passengers will be reached out to and offered a full refund. Passengers are advised to update their contact details on their official website.

Those passengers with confirmed flight operations from the airlines may proceed to Dubai International (DXB).

 

