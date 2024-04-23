Pasalubong from the heart: Souvenir gifts you can buy in the UAE

Thinking about heading to the Philippines for a quick summer vacation? As you prepare for your trip, you might be considering what souvenirs to bring back for your loved ones. So, if you’re looking for ideas, why don’t you give them a glimpse of the culture and essence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with your pasalubongs.

Here are a few gifts that you can find in the UAE:

Dates

Dates hold great cultural significance in the UAE, being a fruit derived from the date palm tree native to the Middle East. The country is celebrated for its wide selection of date varieties, each presenting distinct flavors and textures. Among these are the Medjool, Ajwa, Sukkary, Khalas, Barhi, and Khnaizi, among others. This is definitely a must-have pasalubong if you’re hailing from the UAE.

Camel milk chocolates — or powder!

Another unique souvenir you can bring to the Philippines are the camel milk chocolates. It’s not just simply a chocolate – but it’s made of camel milk. You can find them at convenience stores and groceries. Aside from the chocolates, some also offer camel milk powder. It’s a nice souvenir for your friends or family. Let them try what camel milk tastes like!

BAKLAVA (or other Arabic treats you can find)

Of course, you should not miss out on the famous Arabic treats that you can bring home to your family and friends. These come in boxes and can be shared by everyone. Bring authentic baklava to the Philippines and ask your family or friends what they think about its taste.

Perfumes

In the UAE, you’ll find an abundance of long-lasting perfumes available for purchase. Among the most renowned fragrances are those crafted with Oud, known for its potent and enduring aroma. Why not bring this fragrance to the Philippines? Find—or smell— them at the mall or at the souk.

Arabian spices

Don’t forget about one of the Middle East’s treasures—the spices! Bring the Arab cuisine to the Philippines by bringing these spices and herbs, and using them to cook or just giving them to your family and friends. You can bring spices such as the cumin, nutmeg, or cardamom, and many more.

Gold

If your budget allows, why don’t you invest in gold that you can give to your loved ones. Residing near or at the city of Gold (Dubai) gives you a good opportunity to buy gold with great deals and offers. That would be a very special pasalubong that your family would love.

Keychains, can openers, ref magnets and souvenir shirts

Lastly, let’s not forget the iconic keychains, can openers, ref magnets, and souvenir shirts which serves as proof that you were in the UAE. These are quite cheaper compared to the things mentioned above. So why not bring these too?

These are just a few of the long list of souvenirs in the UAE that you can find at local stores, malls, or souk. However, no matter how many souvenirs you bring or how expensive they are, what’s more important is that you made it home. So don’t feel to pressured, we are sure that your family would love anything that you bring them.