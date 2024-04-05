Don’t miss out on the ‘special offers’ from China Southern Airlines this April

Summer is almost here, and it’s the perfect time to share some exciting news with your friends and family in Doha and Riyadh, or even for you.

China Southern Airlines is offering a 10-20% direct discount for those who will book flights from Riyadh to Beijing and a fantastic 10% discount for the Doha-Guangzhou route up for grabs!

For the month of April, you, or anyone you know can avail of the 10% discount for flights from Doha to Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Chongqing, Chengdu, Beijing, and Shanghai. Alternatively, enjoy a 20% discount for flights from Riyadh to Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Wuhan, Lanzhou, Shenzhen, Zhengzhou, and Xi’an.

Furthermore, from April 16, 2024, China Southern Airlines offers direct flights from Riyadh to Beijing or vice versa. Plus, from April 22, 2024, there will be direct flights from Doha to Guangzhou or vice versa.

Booking is easy – simply visit the official booking website of China Southern Airlines and keep an eye out for the special offer label. When filling out your information, make sure to enter these invitation codes: RUH001 (for Riyadh) and DOH001 (for Doha).

But hurry, these discounts will only run from April 1 to 30, 2024, and are only valid for travel between April 1 and August 31, 2024. With these amazing offers, why not make your next destination Guangzhou?

This vibrant city in Southern China promises an unforgettable adventure with lots of sights and landmarks to explore. One of which is the famous Canton Tower which used to be known as the Guangzhou TV Astronomical and Sightseeing Tower.

As one of the tallest buildings in the world, it offers a breathtaking view of the cityscape below. But even seeing it from afar is a mesmerizing experience by itself.

But wait, there’s more! In addition to exploring China’s gems, you can now extend your journey to the enchanting city of Manila with China Southern Airlines’ latest offer opt for a Doha – Guangzhou – Manila route and embark on a multi-destination adventure like never before.

So, what are you waiting for? Spread the good news or grab those tickets now before it’s too late!