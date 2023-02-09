Comfort meets fashion this Valentine’s Day new Skechers UNO Collection

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re looking for the perfect gift for your significant other, Skechers has you covered with its newly launched collection – the Skechers UNO.

Whether you prefer a classic look or want to make a bold statement, the Skechers UNO collection offers a brilliant array of shades to suit any personal style. With an emphasis on comfort and style, these sneakers are a must-have for anyone who loves sneakers as much as we do.

The Skechers UNO is designed with comfort in mind, offering a lightweight design that will keep you comfortable all day long. Whether you’re running errands or spending a day on your feet, these sneakers will keep you feeling light and energized, no matter what the day brings.

In addition to its fashion-forward design and exceptional comfort, the Skechers UNO is also convenient to find. With store locations across the UAE, including Dubai, Sharjah , Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Ajman, you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect pair of sneakers.

Store locations are as follows:

Dubai: Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Mall, Dubai Mall Kids, Dubai Festival City, Mall Of The Emirates, Mirdiff City Centre, Arabian Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Burjuman Centre, Deira City Centre, Marina Mall Dubai, Dubai Hills

Abu Dhabi: Al Wahda Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Mushriff Mall, Marina Mall-Auh, Deerfields Town Square, Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Yas Mall

Sharjah : Sahara Centre, Zahiya City Centre, Mega Mall

Al Ain: Al Jimmi Mall, Bawadi Mall

Fujairah: Fujairah City Centre, Century Mall

Ras Al Khaimah: Naeem mall, Safeer Mall

Ajman: Ajman City Centre

As a global leader in the performance and lifestyle footwear industry, Skechers USA, Inc. is dedicated to producing high-quality products for men, women, and children. With over 3,000 styles to choose from and a variety of distribution channels, Skechers is sure to have something for everyone.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for your significant other or just want to treat yourself, the Skechers UNO collection is the perfect choice. So go ahead and get your love on this Valentine’s Day with a pair of sneakers that are as stylish as they are comfortable.