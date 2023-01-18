TFT Reach

LOOK: Chinese Ambassador to UAE visits Wenchao Farms, praises company for promoting welfare of expats

Wenchao's chairman, Sun Jiansheng (left) with Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, Zhang Yiming (right)

On January 17th, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, Zhang Yiming, visited Wenchao Green Farm and praised the company for its benefits to UAE’s diverse expat population.

Wenchao’s chairman, Sun Jiansheng, led the group and staff to welcome Ambassador Zhang Yiming and introduced the representatives of Wenchao’s eight business departments to the ambassador.

During the visit, Ambassador Zhang Yiming and Mr. Sun participated in fishing activities together at the farm’s fish pond.

Mr. Sun also accompanied Ambassador Zhang Yiming and his party to visit the living quarters of the farm’s employees and explained the intention behind building the farm, which was to provide overseas Chinese in the UAE with fresh and healthy Chinese vegetables.

Mr. Sun further highlighted that Wenchao Green Farm uses pure natural groundwater for irrigation and only natural organic fertilizers to grow their vegetables, without any use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides.

He also mentioned that Wenchao has developed four major business types and eight departmental systems with the purpose of serving the livelihood of overseas Chinese and in the near future Wenchao plans to expand to the entire Gulf and Middle East markets, so that foreigners can also enjoy Chinese food.

Ambassador Zhang Yiming praised Wenchao as a conscientious enterprise that benefits the people and serves the Chinese in the UAE, with a very high status in the hearts of the Chinese.

He also expressed his high hopes for Wenchao’s future development and believes that as long as Wenchao continues to serve the people’s livelihood and benefit the people, it will develop better in the future.

After the visit, Ambassador Zhang Yiming took a group photo with Mr. Sun and Wenchao’s key team. Wenchao WEMART opens a beautiful fresh life and can be contacted through the provided service numbers and addresses.

