McDonald’s UAE drops exclusive, limited-edition merchandise found only on the McDonald’s App!

McDonald’s UAE is kick-starting the year in style with its exclusive collection of limited-edition merchandise, dropping today across the UAE.

The collection which is called ‘Not For Sale’ Collection is literally unavailable for purchase and can only be redeemed through the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program on the McDonald’s App only in participating Merch Stations restaurants across the Emirates

The NFS Collection aims to give loyal McDonald’s fans an exclusive access to a total of 12 unique and on-trend items such as the bucket hat and quirky socks.

Items in this latest collection includes 2 T-Shirts, 2 Swimming Shorts, 2 Towels, 2 Pairs of Socks, a Beach Mat, a Tote Bag, a Beach Dress, and a Bucket Hat.

Haven’t collected points? Don’t worry! You can create an account on the McDonald’s App and start collecting points today. But be quick as the items are only here while stocks last!

Merch Station Restaurants that can be found across the UAE:

Dubai: Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Center, Enoc Gardens, Jumeirah Beach, Spinneys Al Karama, Festival City, Eppco, The Walk JBR, Blue Tower SZR

Set your eyes on the goal with the point details below: