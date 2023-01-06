Management behind KZ Tandingan’s January 2023 concert shares important update on show

The organizer for KZ Tandingan’s concert scheduled on January 6-7 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively has officially announced that both shows have been postponed.

Here’s their message in full:

” Superstar singer KZ Tandingan’s KZ Live in Dubai concert on January 7 at the Dubai World Trade Center is postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. It is now RESCHEDULED TO JUNE 2023 and we’ve prepared an even grander show.

We can’t wait to see you at this Dubai spectacular with KZ at the biggest Philippine Independence Day event in the emirate! KZ will still be joined by Alira, Sam Mangubat and TJ Monterde, with more stars to be announced soon. We will also announce a date for KZ’s Abu Dhabi concert.

Ticket holders can opt to use their ticket in June or have their ticket refunded within 15 days from Platinumlist. For more information and updates, please check Sound Cloud Events on social media and on soundcloudevents.com.”