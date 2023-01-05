TFT Reach

Get your Spice Fix with Wendy’s limited-time Fired Up Range

What’s new with Wendy’s? Well, you’re in for a hot surprise!

Get a spicy kick of Wendy’s new, hot and flavourful Fired Up Chicken Sandwich & Cheeseburger!

Wendy’s new Fired Up Chicken Sandwich and Cheeseburger take the heat and flavour to the next level! Choose between chicken sandwich and beef options, fired up with jalapeno slices, spicy cayenne cheese sauce, a slice of cheese and onion rings, all on toasted glazed bun. Oh, did we say, it’s best paired with the new fiery Loaded Fries and a glass of Pepsi?  It couldn’t get any better than that, right?

The Fired Up Range is now available across Wendy’s UAE branches for a limited time only from Dec. 27, 2022, for Dine-in, Take-away & Drive-Thru. You may also have a bite of it anywhere via Delivery through Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon & Careem.

Try it now & experience the tasty level of heat of Wendy’s new Fired Up Chicken Sandwich & Cheeseburger before it’s gone!

