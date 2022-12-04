TFT Reach

LOOK: PSME UAE Chapter holds year-end membership meeting

The Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME) UAE Chapter held its year-end general membership meeting at the Boracay Island of Asiana Hotel with the theme, “Sustainable Engineering and Innovation Solutions to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions in 2050.”

The event consisted of technical presentations, awarding ceremonies, organization reports, team building, and the handover of the PSME UAE Chapter 2022 outgoing President, Engr. Arnel Caburnay, to the 2023 incoming Chapter President, Engr. Gideon Gucilatar.

PSME UAE Chapter has over 250 registered members in the UAE.

