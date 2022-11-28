TFT Reach

LULU Super Friday Deals promises up to 75% discount

Super Friday, the annual shopping bonanza is back at LuLu Hypermarkets across the UAE. The inauguration of the much-awaited shopping festival kicked off by influencer Zainab Al Saadi, at LuLu Hypermarket in Khalidiyah Mall, Abu Dhabi. Shoppers can get the very best deals in town from their all-time favourite hypermarket.

There is a thumping sale with up to 75% off across all goods – electronics, laptops, games, outdoor camping essentials, home appliances, mobile phones, fashion and other products from the grocery and fresh food categories.

Lulu Super Friday 1

In addition, there will be Big Bang special prices, flash sales and more on all goods. To sweeten the deals further, customers paying with MasterCard Credit Card, will get a further 20% discount on all purchases, over and above the marked sale price.

What’s more shoppers can also choose online from the electronic catalogue by clicking the campaign link https://www.luluhypermarket.com/

The global Super Friday sale is a retail industry tradition that gives shoppers a heads up for the festive season and LuLu will be conducting it across the GCC as well as India.

Lulu Super Friday 5

