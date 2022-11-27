Iconic projection on Mubadala Tower reveals match schedule for 14th Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Filipinos and UAE residents in Abu Dhabi are now getting ready for the upcoming 14th Mubadala World Tennis Championship – as the run up to the internationally renowned tournament took spotlight on one of the capital’s most iconic locations, the Mubadala Tower.

Hype among residents is at an all-time high as last week’s display on the Mubadala Tower revealed action-packed matchups that shouldn’t be missed. The tournament begins December 16 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi.

Here is the schedule as follows:

December 16: Friday

Day 1 will see World’s No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas go head-to-head with Britain’s No.1 male Cameron Norrie.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev faces off against Frances Tiafoe, the semi finalist at the 2022 US Open for the second match.

The women’s match on Day One will then conclude with Ons Jabeur, the World No. 2 Tunisian, attempting to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu in a thrilling one-on-one matchup.

December 17: Saturday

On Saturday, December 17, World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz will make his Middle East debut, while World No.3 Casper Ruud will enter the Championship at the semi-final stage.

December 18: Sunday

The annual Championship will conclude with a third-place play-off, followed by what promises to be another unforgettable final and trophy ceremony!

Earlier hours were purposefully chosen with the FIFA World Cup Final in mind, which begins at 7:00 pm in the UAE, so sports fans may watch both finals!

Family-friendly activities

And it just gets better — this year’s Tennis Village promises even more fun and excitement without you having to worry about your budget.

Spectators get unrivalled access to players on and off the court as part of their MWTC experience.

The popular Tennis Village will open at 12:00 pm on all three days, allowing ticket holders to take advantage of the family-friendly entertainment!

With a wide range of food and beverage options, tennis clinics, player Q&A sessions, and a variety of tennis-themed activities, there is truly something for everyone!

How can I buy tickets?

The MWTC guarantees reasonable ticket pricing beginning at AED 95 for adults and AED 45 for children, available at the event’s official website, www.mubadalawtc.com .

Alternatively, three-day bundles give a 20% discount while ensuring viewers a spot for the whole championship, while Premier Hospitality tickets provide supporters with a premium F&B menu and courtside seating with amazing views of the matchups.