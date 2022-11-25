The Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announces the return of FIBA 3×3 World Tour on December 10-11.

Witness twelve of the greatest 3×3 teams on the planet who will showcase their basketball skills as they battle for the World Tour title at Yas Bay’s iconic waterfront.

This upcoming finale is the conclusion of the 11 city-based tournaments across the globe; with teams vying for vital points to proceed to the latter stage of the World Tour.

Purchase your tickets and enjoy a dedicated, custom-built arena and surrounding Fan Zone which will welcome basketball fans and families alike. There will be several things to experience off the court as much as there is on, including: food trucks/stalls; live music; art activations; player’s warm-up area; merchandise and more.

The FIBA 3×3 World Tour gives UAE basketball fans a chance to watch the best players in the world, live in action, right in the capital while highlighting the capabilities of Abu Dhabi and its leadership in hosting international sporting events.

The competition finale will once again feature the popular slam dunk contest, shoot-out competition and basketball acrobats, Face Team.

This year’s competition finale will be an add on to the prestigious list of successful organized events of the capital which includes the return of FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters last year, and the tournament’s Finals in both 2015 and 2016.

This year’s Abu Dhabi 3×3 World Tour Final has a prize purse of US$375,000.

You can now purchase your tickets by visiting ticketmaster.ae.