Mahzooz to celebrate 100th draw this weekend, doubles grand prize to AED 20M

Mahzooz has made history in several ways, from being the first weekly live draw in the GCC to being a pioneer in introducing an innovative weekly raffle draw concept, which has undoubtedly paved the way for several other draw concepts.

Now with its upcoming 100th weekly draw, Mahzooz has proudly attained a pinnacle milestone after having accomplished great successes since its inaugural draw in November 2020. These accomplishments have not only been instrumental for Mahzooz to maintain leadership of the industry, but have reflected positively on over 200,000 winners, by drastically changing their lives for the better.

Mahzooz has crowned so far over 29 millionaires and given away more than AED 300,000,000 in prize money.

Now, to celebrate its upcoming 100th draw, Mahzooz is doubling its top prize to AED 20 million for a limited period and is also rewarding 2000 loyal customers by adding complementary Mahzooz credits to their accounts, as a token of appreciation for their constant participation and loyalty.

How to be the next Mahzooz winner?

To take part in the weekly draw, you can register on www.mahzooz.ae, create an account, click play, choose 5 out of 49 numbers, and pay AED 35 to purchase a bottle of water which will be channeled by Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

What are Mahzooz’s weekly prizes?

Each purchase makes you eligible for an entry into the weekly draw that gives you the chance of winning the first prize of AED 20 million, second prize of AED 1 million or third prize of AED 350. It also offers you the opportunity to be one of the three guaranteed winners who will be awarded AED 100,000 each.

When will the top prize of AED 20 million be in effect?

At the moment, Mahzooz is giving you the opportunity to double your chances of winning, by offering you an additional entry into its weekly draws, when you buy a Mahzooz water bottle for AED 35. In other words, for AED 35, at the moment, you get the chance to avail two entries into the weekly draw.

Starting 29 October 2022, for the occasion of the 100th draw, the AED 35 entry will give you the chance to win the top prize of AED 20 million instead of AED 10 million.

With just AED 35 and a little bit of luck, anyone can become a millionaire and step into the good life.

