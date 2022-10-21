TFT Reach

Filipinos adore nostalgic childhood memories with “Disney On Ice” in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Filipinos and UAE residents came in droves at the Etihad Arena for an entire week last October 12-16, as famous Disney characters came to life before their very eyes at the “Disney On Ice” presents Mickey and Friends event.

disney on ice 2 scaled

Over 30,000 fans headed to Yas Island to witness their favorite Disney characters live in person – in a record-breaking spectacle that eclipsed the number of guests on any other “Disney On Ice” show in the previous years. This, after Abu Dhabi, eased its COVID-19 protocols, making the maskless event one of the first events in the capital that marked a massive footfall for a family show.

disney on ice 3 scaled

The never-before-seen additions to the upbeat musical were well received by guests, with the highlights of the show including deep underwater scenes from Finding Nemo.

disney on ice 4

Audiences were likewise thrilled with the magnificent emotional displays from Inside Out stars, as well as the highly-anticipated inspirational numbers from several Disney Princesses, all of which surprised and delighted Disney fans.

disney on ice 1

In addition, families attending the events were treated to stage appearances by legendary Disney characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald.

 

