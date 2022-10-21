Filipinos adore nostalgic childhood memories with “Disney On Ice” in Abu Dhabi

Filipinos and UAE residents came in droves at the Etihad Arena for an entire week last October 12-16, as famous Disney characters came to life before their very eyes at the “Disney On Ice” presents Mickey and Friends event.

Over 30,000 fans headed to Yas Island to witness their favorite Disney characters live in person – in a record-breaking spectacle that eclipsed the number of guests on any other “Disney On Ice” show in the previous years. This, after Abu Dhabi, eased its COVID-19 protocols, making the maskless event one of the first events in the capital that marked a massive footfall for a family show.

The never-before-seen additions to the upbeat musical were well received by guests, with the highlights of the show including deep underwater scenes from Finding Nemo.

Audiences were likewise thrilled with the magnificent emotional displays from Inside Out stars, as well as the highly-anticipated inspirational numbers from several Disney Princesses, all of which surprised and delighted Disney fans.

In addition, families attending the events were treated to stage appearances by legendary Disney characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald.