WEEKEND SALE ALERT! West Zone’s five-day weekend sale till October 16 packs big discounts for over 100 products

West Zone Supermarkets, the Filipinos’ ‘tindahan’ of choice in the UAE, will be holding their special five-day sale across all of their branches – with discounts available for more than 100 products nationwide!

Their special ‘WOW Deals’ promotions are only available for a limited time – from October 12 to 16, so Filipinos better make sure to grab their groceries as stocks are available in limited quantities only.

West Zone’s newest and hottest item among Filipinos in the market – Muhlach Ensaymada, will also be available during this limited sale. The highly sought after Filipino sweet treat is exclusively available only at West Zone and has four delicious flavors to choose from including Ube, Cheese, Yema, and Macapuno.

West Zone offers four delectable flavors of Muhlach Ensaymada imported directly from the Philippines due to popular demand. Simply reheat before serving, and you and your guests will enjoy the taste of real Muhlach Ensaymada!

Some of the other groceries items you shouldn’t miss during West Zone’s five-day discount offer include Farm Fresh Chicken, Birch Tree Probiotic Drink, Masarap 100% Pure Jasmine Rice, Libby’s Chicken Luncheon Meat, UFC Spaghetti Sauce, 555 Sardines, as well as fresh meat cut, fruits, and vegetables on sale.

West Zone likewise provides special offers on toiletries and laundry needs such as Surf Detergent, Ariel Powder, Nivea Lotion, and more.

This incredible deal is West Zone’s way of saying thank you to its faithful customers who continue to pick their more than 130 locations as their go-to store for all of their needs at their homes.

Filipinos, as brand-loyal clients, have long supported West Zone’s path as it evolves into the UAE’s leading supplier of Pinoy products.

Shop now at your nearest West Zone Supermarkets to enjoy all of these deals and more – Keep an eye on their social media platforms for the most up-to-date deals and information.