Here are our top picks for smartphones in the UAE and why the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro stands out from the pack

We all know that choosing a new smartphone can somewhat be tricky, right? For some, the camera is the most important thing, while others may prioritise design, battery life, charging speeds or the overall user experience. In this article, we picked up a couple of top-notch phones or as we like to call them “trendy flagship phones” which you can get today, in the UAE and we found out that the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro steals the show and here’s why:

HUAWEI nova 10 Pro

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro inherits the HUAWEI nova Series’ unique aesthetic and sophisticated design, in addition to upgrades to its front camera capabilities with new added features.

The design of the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro is inspired from the interstellar universe and the city chic aesthetic. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro comes in an astonishing Colour No. 10 in addition to Starry Black colourways. Colour No. 10 depicts exquisite and elegant aesthetics. Combining the chic metallic silver colour with the golden Star Orbit Ring and Icon, the 3D curved display of the phone is complemented, sparkling with layer upon layer to showcase fascinating colour changes under different light and shadow. Through high-precision CCD positioning, the Star Orbit Icon has adapted a double colour plating process into the Star Orbit Craft, highlighting the fashion tastes of the younger generation.

When we say this is probably the phone with the best selfie camera out there – we mean it! From selfies to vlogging, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro comes packed with some innovative features when it comes to the front camera technology: It sports high-quality dual front camera lenses. One lens features the industry’s first front-facing 60MP Ultra-Wide Autofocus Camera, supporting 100-degree wide angle and 4K video quality, which offers excellent resolution and light sensitivity. Additionally, the front-facing 8MP Portrait Close-up Camera, another industry’s first, supports 2X optical zoom and up to 5X digital zoom, expanding the limits of human perception and bringing you the ultimate close-up portrait experience. For outdoor shots with wide fields-of-view, users can freely adjust the zoom to easily shoot 0.7X~5X zoom videos on top of leveraging on the front camera’s powerful dual autofocus capabilities, capturing scenic images surrounding. With upgraded autofocus capabilities of the dual front cameras, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro can intelligently switch the focus of different subjects within the camera, and through the Showcase Focus function, allows the subjects to be clearly displayed even in vlogs. Meanwhile, it can utilise multiple cameras of the smartphone to shoot simultaneously, offering a multi-camera shooting experience with the combination of dual front cameras, both front and back cameras, as well as picture-in-picture shooting, all while portraying the fine details of the subject’s face, make-up, and accessories.

To cope with battery life challenges arising from high-frequency application use scenarios such as videography and gaming, Huawei also continues to lead the innovation in fast charging technology. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro supports the 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge that is firstly equipped with the new Turbo Mode, breaking the power consumption limits for instant charging. It only takes 10 minutes to charge the phone up to 60 percent, while fully charging the phone in just 20 minutes – the same duration it takes to load up a new game! The battery capacity largely determines the battery life of the phone. Packing in a larger battery capacity in a slim body, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro is equipped with a 4500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The first thing that you will notice about this phone is that it sports an upgrade in materials, with an aluminium band around the middle and a glass back. The materials may have been altered but the design is the same, right down to the contour cut look for the rear camera array in which the three camera lenses are stacked vertically.

The selfie camera on the front of the phone is a 10MP sensor. Battery life and charging speed is an area you might want to focus on a bit with the Samsung Galaxy S22. The phone comes with a smaller battery size when compared to last year’s model the Samsung Galaxy S21. Sporting a 3700mAh battery capacity (which is also smaller than the battery size on the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro), that needs 30 minutes to charge up to 60% with a 25W, wired Samsung Fast Charging.

The Choice is Yours!

Every year, we expect smartphones to make disruptive innovations. Even though reality cannot keep up with our imaginations, smartphones are getting better and better. In this guide, we definitely think that it HUAWEI nova 10 Pro sits at the top and is the go to choice if you are looking to change smartphones this year!

