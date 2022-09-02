4 interesting facts you might not know about Westlife ahead of Abu Dhabi concert this September 29

Filipinos here in the UAE are excited and are highly anticipating the upcoming performance of Westlife this September 29th in Abu Dhabi.

Those who grew up in the 1990s may recall humming to top selling hits such as ‘Uptown Girl,’ ‘Swear it Again,’ ‘My Love,’ and ‘If I Let You Go’ by the award-winning boyband Westlife, who sold over 55 million albums worldwide.

Here is some Westlife trivia to impress your friends even more as you watch them live at the Etihad Arena next month!

Original name? Westside. They had previously agreed on the name ‘Westside’, but another band already had that name, so they were compelled to change it. Before Nicky and Brian joined the band, the rest of the members named themselves ‘IOYOU’.

First chart topping single? ‘Swear It Again’. In total, Westlife has 14 chart toppers – second to The Beatles which had 17 of the UK’s most number one singles.

Chart topping covers. Three of Westlife’s certified hits are actually cover versions! These songs are: the upbeat “Uptown Girl”, the two-in-one “I Have A Dream/Seasons In The Sun” and their uplifting version of “You Raise Me Up”.

Favorite food? Pizza and chocolates. The band’s food of choice is pizza whenever they get together – and they also love chocolate as well! In fact, the group had teamed up with Cadbury in 2001 to transform the ‘Wispa’ candy to the ‘Westlife’ official chocolate bar!

For the first time since 2019, Live Nation welcomes one of the most respected boybands back to the UAE to play some of their incredible collection of chart-topping songs. The event will be held in the renowned Etihad Arena on Yas Island’s scenic Yas Bay Waterfront neighborhood, and it promises to be an unrivaled display of breathtaking, flawless vocals as one of the world’s best-selling boy bands takes the stage.

Shuttle available for Dubai fans

To make the experience more comfortable for Westlife fans in Dubai, Live Nation will provide a shuttle bus service from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back on the day of the event, which may be purchased as an add-on when buying tickets.

This is another effort by Live Nation to help their sustainability initiatives, as they believe it will encourage people to leave their car at home, lowering the environmental impact.

The band will perform their 18th studio album, Wild Dreams, which was published in 2021, as well as a slew of well-known hits. The most recent album was recorded over an 18-month period, inspired by current issues, and is a statement that represents the atmosphere of the time. It has moments of introspection and is about new beginnings, hope, and looking forward.

Limited tickets available

Filipino fans are advised to book tickets early, as there are only a limited number of tickets available for this one-night-only concert!

Don’t miss your chance to see Westlife at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, this September 29th.

Tickets are now available at www.ticketmaster.ae

For more information visit www.livenation.me.