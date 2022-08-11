Three must-try flavors of Eurocake’s premium Choco-coated Cakes

Filipinos and UAE residents with or without a sweet tooth will definitely savor the indulgent flavors of Eurocake’s new Premium Choco Coated Cakes, available at your preferred supermarket in the country.

Eurocake, one of the premium baked snacks divisions of Dofreeze LLC, a Dubai-based global leader in the bakery industry, created three exciting flavors for the masses to enjoy including Salted Caramel, Black Forest, and Intense Chocolate.

“The all-new Premium Cakes represent a culmination of Eurocake’s years of expertise crafting unique, high-quality, wholesome snacks that titillate the taste buds and tame relentless sweet cravings,” said Aamer Fayaaz, CEO of Dofreeze LLC.

Since its launch in early January 2022, these cakes have been well received by the public noting not only its exquisite logo and other design, but even more so for its delectable taste that they enjoyed right from the first bite of this delicious snack.

“From the bold new Eurocake Premium logo in gold to the sophisticated black packaging, everything about this product screams ‘chic and suave’ – but that’s just the beginning. So many consumers today seek high-quality snacks made with real chocolate that boast a unique taste and flavor selection, and Eurocake is targeting this demographic by offering the best example of this experience…upon the first and every bite.” added Fayaaz.

Here’s a quick overview of each flavor:

Salted Caramel. The rich, tangy salted caramel layer is delicately dusted with pink Himalayan salt within a spongy, moist cake base and wrapped in decadent chocolate.

Black Forest. The traditional German dessert of chocolate sponge cake layers topped with whipped cream and cherries has been reinvented with a special recipe that explodes with taste and oozes a delicious cherry filling with each bite.

Intense Chocolate. Chocolate lovers will adore the silky-smooth texture of chocolate cake covered with delectable dark chocolate ganache and finished with a creamy, tempting coating of chocolate.

Dofreeze remains focused on introducing additional products with unique offerings over the next few months to cater to all market segments.

A high level of innovation has enabled Dubai-based Dofreeze to revolutionize the bakery snacking industry with trend-setting products, its representatives wholly concentrating on speed, innovation, adaptability, and intuition.