Enjoy competitive car insurance rates with the chance to win free iPhone 13 with BankOnUs

Whenever motorists browse around seeking car insurance deals, they wish to maximize their gains by comparing all of the rates they could gather from the internet and at shops across the UAE.

Nowadays, a new online platform called BankOnUs allows motorists in the country to do just that at the comfort of their own homes.

Michael Francisco, who recently purchased auto insurance with BankOnUs, remarked that the procedure was easy and that he received a tailored experience that lead him to the best car insurance for his needs.

“It was a great experience buying my car insurance at this site. The agent was so helpful and he provided different offers. At the same time, he knows the best insurer and the best product that will fit your needs,” said Francisco.

The best part is that Filipino motorists in the UAE who want to compare and contrast car insurance rates and more, can also stand to win a free iPhone 13 may do so by following a few simple steps on the BankOnUs platform!

To join the draw, people only need to input their information via the website: https://bankonus.com/en-ae/bank/win-iphone-13 .

BankOnUs aids customers in comparing, selecting, and purchasing a wide range of financial and insurance products in the UAE, including (but not limited to) credit cards, vehicle insurance, personal loans, life insurance, and health insurance. A 4.8 star rating from 1000+ Google reviews says loudly about the sales and customer assistance provided by BankOnUs.

With over 30 insurance partners, BankOnUs offers the proper product range to match everyone’s needs, whether they are budget conscious or searching for a premium package with all-inclusive coverage. When you buy a product from BankOnUs, you are certain to obtain the best bargain in the market thanks to enticing discounts, offers, and coupons. Some of the vouchers give savings on battery and tyre repairs, while others provide special discounts on ecommerce sites such as Noon.com!

Apart from these offerings, BankOnUs also provides an industry-first mobile app that allows users to manage their policies, file claims, and discover bargains on their credit cards directly from their phones, allowing them to get the most out of their cards!

BankOnUs wants to become the most trusted personal finance and insurance platform in the UAE by making it easier to locate, compare, and buy insurance policies, credit cards, loans, and bank accounts all in one location.

The company hopes that clients from around the UAE would rely on its services, as mentioned in their company name, to ‘Bank On Us’ for all of their personal finance requirements. Users may simply compare various policies side by side to visualize the benefits and drawbacks of each insurance, helping them to make educated banking decisions.