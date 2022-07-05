Federal Land helps drive socio-economic activity in Metro Manila with new properties

Premier real estate developer Federal Land, Inc. further expands its portfolio with the launch of new properties that are seen to help drive socio-economic activity in Marikina, Manila, and Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

“We are optimistic that the sector will see a significant rebound this year. This is the reason we remain aggressive in introducing new properties in key areas in the metro. As more people resume their previous routines, we shall provide them with living options that will fit their needs and respond to their demand for a holistic, sustainable lifestyle,” Federal Land, Inc. Sales Group Head Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion said.

This position supports the findings of the Colliers Property Market Report, which listed “government-projected economic rebound, continued inflow of remittances from Filipinos working abroad, accelerated easing of mobility restrictions” as the key factors for the improvement in consumer and business confidence that will positively impact the property sector.

The report mentioned that the overall Metro Manila vacancy rate is expected to go down to 17.2% by the end of 2022, from 17.9% in 2021. This demand is driven by the return of local and foreign employees to their physical workplaces, given the relaxation of travel and community restrictions in the Philippines.

Colliers also sees a gradual recovery in rents and prices and expects an increase of 1.5% and 2.7%, respectively, as demand grows. It also cited data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ latest Business Expectation Survey showing an improved business outlook in Metro Manila, going up to 35.7% from 20.1% in Q1 2021.

The group also encouraged residential developers to “continue lining up projects, both condominium and house & lots, in line with the anticipated recovery of the economy and as more professionals return to traditional offices located in central business districts.”

New Developments

Federal Land is set to launch new residential towers in Marikina with Siena Towers and Manila with Quantum Residences, as well as the first MITSUKOSHI mall in the Philippines.

“All these developments are strategically located in areas with various commercial and lifestyle choices, with nearby schools, hospitals, and major thoroughfares. They feature a wide range of amenities and access to the outdoor space that allows residents to lead an active, well-balanced life,” Resurreccion said.

Located along Sumulong Highway in Marikina City, Siena Towers is a modern take on the town of Siena, Italy, where rural charm and progress abound. It is an ideal option for those looking for an upgraded suburban living and access to modern conveniences at a reasonable price.

For its latest residential property in Taft Avenue, Manila, Federal Land’s Quantum Residences is among the company’s real estate developments that are seeing high demand from property buyers, both here and abroad.

The three-tower mixed-use condominium is designed to fit the modern lifestyle. It is fiber optic ready, so everyone in the family is assured of fast and reliable connectivity for work, learning, and entertainment.

On the other hand, the highly anticipated Japanese mall MITSUKOSHI is set to open its doors on the podium level of The Seasons Residences in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. The four-story mall brings to the country premium commercial spaces that showcase Japanese design elements in a casual but elegant setting. It will feature a modern beauty house featuring natural and organic cosmetic brands, as well as MITSUKOSHI’s signature depachika, a haven of top-shelf Japanese food and related products located at the basement level. The mall offers a wide range of new lifestyle experiences through a well-curated product selection and highlights the world-renowned Japanese hospitality called omotenashi.

“Overall, these properties are good investment options for those looking for a place to live, rent out, sell, or unwind,” Resurreccion concluded.

50 Years of Well-built and Innovative Properties

Marking its 50th year in the industry, Federal Land continues to uphold its commitment to understanding people’s needs by creating properties that leave a positive impact for generations. Federal Land builds communities that provide residents a pleasant living experience through thoughtfully-designed living spaces, retail podiums, and open spaces surrounding its residential properties. The integration of key establishments in Federal Land’s communities offers residents immediate access to essential goods and services. With its continuous drive to improve, the developer goes the extra mile to future-proof its properties by updating features based on learnings from the previous projects.

Integrated communities continue to prove valuable in supporting the residents’ lifestyles as the world adapts to the “next normal.”

“When we plan our spaces, we always keep in mind the right mix of retail, food, and services, as well as the important segments of residential, commercial, retail, industrial, and office, to improve our homeowners’ quality of life,” Resurreccion said.

Current Portfolio

Interested investors have a myriad of choices among Federal Land’s developments in key areas in Metro Manila, Cavite, and Cebu.

Federal Land currently has pre-selling and RFO properties in the Manila Bay Area of Pasay, one of the fastest emerging central business districts in the country and home to casino resorts and hotels, business hubs, shopping malls, and exclusive condominium developments.

Homeowners will enjoy the connected spaces and a complete community living experience by virtue of its central location within Metro Park, Federal Land’s signature 36-hectare master planned community in the Manila Bay Area. Metro Park is home to the resort-inspired Six Senses Residences, Mi Casa, and Palm Beach West.

Those who prefer the upscale cosmopolitan lifestyle may check out Grand Central Park, Federal Land’s New York-inspired community in Bonifacio Global City. The master planned community is anchored by the iconic five-star hotel Grand Hyatt Manila as well as the sophisticated Grand Hyatt Manila Residences. Also in Grand Central Park are RFO developments patterned after Manhattan district: Park West, Park Avenue, Time Square West, Madison Park West, and Central Park West.

Ready to move-in properties are also available in prime locations: Paseo de Roces in Makati central business district; Four Season Residences in Binondo, Manila; The Capital Towers in Quezon City; One Wilson Square in San Juan City; Florida Sun Estates in Cavite; Marco Polo Residences in Cebu City.

Federal Land is committed to creating nurturing communities at par with the rest of the world and developments that make a difference in the lives of the people and the communities it operates in, where hard-working individuals, entrepreneurs, executives, families and office personnel alike can create memories and celebrate life-changing moments.

To learn more about Federal Land properties, visit www.federalland.ph or email [email protected].