13-day Mega Eid sale begins at Expo Centre Sharjah this July 1

With Eid Al Adha round the corner, doors have opened to the country’s only consumer fair that helps residents and visitors celebrate the festival.

The 2nd Eid Al Adha Exhibition 2022, which caters to all the requirements of visitors right from the preparation to celebrations, got underway at Expo Centre Sharjah on July 1 and will continue until July 13.

Building on the grand success of the launch edition last year, the 2nd Eid Al Adha 2022 will have a longer duration of 13 days instead of last year’s 10 and feature a bigger line-up of exhibitors this year.

Organized by Liz Exhibitions and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, the 13-day event will once again offer the finest family destination for the most exhaustive range of perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, gift items, consumer and electronic goods, and traditional cuisine at discounted prices never seen before.

“The Eid Al Adha Exhibition made a fantastic debut last year under difficult economic conditions. Now, with the retail sector bouncing back sharply and consumer spending surging, the Exhibition is set to make a greater impact on both participants and visitors for its second edition. We are happy that we could play a key role in revitalizing the retail sector through the launch of the event last year. As the economy has seen a big transformation, the retailers can now expect bigger sales growth and I am sure the Exhibition would surely be a catalyst for the retail industry,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

The first Eid Al Adha Exhibition held last year attracted 76,000 visitors and recorded a high volume of sales. With the UAE GDP growth projected to reach 5.4% this year (from last year’s 3.8%), consumer spending forecast to surge 14% and the country remaining the most competitive economy in the Middle East and North Africa in 2022, the Exhibition is set to attract a bigger visitor turnout and register higher sales growth this year.

“While the buoyant retail industry and higher spending by residents are key factors that propel sales at such an event, the Eid Al Adha Exhibition has several other attributes that make it truly unique. While it is the only event of its kind in the entire country, other factors that work for it include a longer duration, central location, extended shopping hours and the excellent facilities at Expo Centre Sharjah,” said Mr Jacob Varghese, Liz Exhibitions.

‘’This time around, we have partnered with Hewlett Packard (HP) and Ard Al Ghadeer (AGT) to bring the best deals in Laptops, Desktops and Panel , this would be the first time where consumers across would get a chance to grab their favourite IT products from the HP range.’’ Added Varghese.

Some of the retailers who are participating in the exhibition include Ahmed Al Magribi , Ard Al Ghadeer , Ajmal Perfumes, Brand Bazaar, Bellissimo Perfumes, Homestyle, LCW, Baby Shop, Splash, Crayola and Skechers, among others, who are offering the best bargain deals and special prices on some of the most sought-after brands and thousands of products.

The Eid Al Adha Exhibition (1-13 July) will be open from 11 am to 11 pm at Expo Centre Sharjah. Hall 1 & 3, Entry is AED 5 for adults, children below 12 years is FREE and Parking is FREE.