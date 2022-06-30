Philippine President confers highest award to UAE-based Filipina business leader for fostering positive relationship between UAE and Philippines

The Office of the President of the Republic of the Philippines has conferred the Presidential Award — the highest recognition given by the Philippine government to Filipino individuals and organisations overseas — to UAE-based business leader Dr. Karen Remo.

Dr. Remo, CEO and Managing Director of New Perspective Media Group and The Filipino Times, was chosen among the 17 recipients of the ‘Pamana ng Pilipino Award’ (Presidential Awards, Filipino Heritage category).

Presented by Secretary and Chairperson of Commission on Filipinos Overseas Justice Francisco Acosta, who officially acted on behalf of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, this distinction is given to overseas Filipinos “who, in exemplifying the talent and industry of the Filipinos, have brought the country honour and recognition through excellence and distinction in the pursuit of their work or profession”.

“In conferring the Pamana ng Pilipino Award to Dr. Karen Remo, the President recognises her ability to lead, inspire, and influence Filipinos from all over the world while proving that women can be a pioneer in the field of business,” according to the Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations (PAFIOO) Awards Committee.

“Dr. Remo continues to be an inspiring entrepreneur and community leader in the Middle East. She has not only earned the respect of Filipinos and the multinational expat professionals in Dubai but also inspired many women to pursue their careers in business,” it added.

A report by Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) also commended Dr. Remo’s role in enriching the economic and social ties between the UAE and the Philippines. “Playing such an important role in the media industry, she fosters a positive relationship between the UAE and the Philippines. Her position has also allowed her to put Filipinos on the center stage.”

“Dr. Remo also started a campaign to demonstrate Filipinos’ trust in the UAE government’s efforts to eradicate the COVID-19. It also represents both countries’ unwavering support for one another in their attempts to contain the disease’s spread,” CFO added.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Her Excellency Hjayceelyn Quintana, in her endorsement of the Presidential Award nomination, said: “Dr. Remo comes from a community of an estimated one million Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates. To be a cut above the rest means that the impact of her achievements in the host country is a source of pride for Filipinos not only in the UAE, but in the Middle East region as a whole. It is worth noting that The Filipino Times that Dr. Remo has founded in 2013 is now the largest digital news portal for Filipinos in the Middle East and the biggest free newspaper in the UAE.”

Consul General Renato Dueñas, Philippine Consul General in Dubai and Northern Emirates, added: “My warmest congratulations to Dr. Karen Remo on being conferred the Presidential Award from the Commission on Filipinos Overseas. Dr. Remo has been an outstanding Overseas Filipino, who has trail-blazed in the media and business world in the UAE and the Middle East region. Her accomplishments speak for themselves and are a testament to Filipino talent, ingenuity, and dedication. She truly is a great role model for all Filipinos. I’m confident this award will inspire her even more in her mission to provide reliable news and information to her fellow Overseas Filipinos in the UAE and beyond.”

Dr. Remo said: “It is an honour to receive such a prestigious recognition and I am very grateful to the Office of the President, CFO, and the PAFIOO Awards Committee for this award. I have been privileged to work with and help many clients – both in the government and private sectors –in the MENA and Asia-Pacific regions. I am very thankful to our readers and followers who always support and challenge us to do better. It was their trust and support that gave me this opportunity to showcase the passion and dedication of every team member in the NPM Group of companies to be of service and to make a difference.”

“I am honoured to foster the positive relationship between UAE and Philippines. Both countries’ visionary and inclusive leadership has inspired me to promote global excellence, tolerance and respect, women empowerment and entrepreneurship – which have great impact in the society, the environment and the economy,” she added.

The Commission on Filipinos Overseas highlighted the following achievements of Dr. Remo:

A well-known Filipina entrepreneur, community leader, and industry specialist, Dr. Karen Remo has set the standards for businesswomen and Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates.

Under her leadership, NPM – a group of PR, advertising, digital media, events and marketing agencies – has helped more than 1,000 brands, companies and governments reach their target audience across 36 countries.

Her knowledge in her field has caught the attention of high-level government officials and C-level executives, gaining the awards and recognition she deserves. As an expert in her field, Dr. Remo has given keynotes and industry insights to high-level government officials and C-level executives in the Middle East.

With the aim of giving voice to and for the Filipinos in the region, she launched The Filipino Times, the biggest free newspaper in the UAE and the largest news digital platform for the Filipinos in the Middle East in 2013. To date, The Filipino Times has 4 million monthly reach and has a weekly circulation of 60,000 copies, available for free in more than 2,500 locations across the UAE. As per Google Analytics, The Filipino Times online is read in 236 countries.

Playing such an important role in the media industry, she fosters a positive relationship between the UAE and the Philippines.

Equally important, she heads The Filipino Times Reach, the leading Filipino marketing and communications agency in the Middle East. She has also launched The Filipino Times Awards, which highlights role models and trailblazers among Filipinos in the country and emphasises the role of corporate brands that are trusted by Filipinos in the region – all vetted for by some of UAE’s most prominent Filipino industry leaders.

As part of her company’s corporate social responsibility efforts, she led an initiative to promote financial literacy for Filipinos through the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the biggest and longest-running international Filipino investment expo and conference. Currently on its 8th edition, PPIE continues to be the most trusted international Filipino property and investment expo.

Manifestly, the Philippine Embassy in the UAE recognised The Filipino Times by bestowing the Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan Award during the 122nd Philippine Independence Day celebration as the Philippine flag shone on Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower. The award recognised The Filipino Times for exhibiting global excellence as a chronicler of the voice and viewpoints of the Filipinos in the UAE and for its invaluable role as a source of reliable and timely news and information in the genuine service of the Filipino migrant community.

She is also the publisher and managing editor of 999 Magazine, the official English publication of the UAE Ministry of Interior (MoI), which NPM publishes on behalf of the Ministry.

In 2019, she was named Female Leader of the Year in the prestigious Middle East Economic Digest Awards. In 2015, she received the Asian Woman Leadership Awards from the Asian Leadership Congress, making her one of the youngest top executives to receive international honou

One of her other notable endeavours has been her support for women’s issues, particularly women in leadership positions in the business. In this role, she has encouraged many other women, not only Filipinos, to aim and achieve tremendous success in business and society around the region.