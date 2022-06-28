How to Give Your Current PC an Upgrade Through Data Storage Solutions

Digital technology has advanced the way we are able to study. As schooling has evolved, so has the way in which students are learning. Devices like the tablet, desktop and laptop have become essential to viewing, storing and completing assignments and tasks. However, such digital revolutions don’t come without a few headaches, and for young device owners, data storage can become a big challenge beyond the actual homework.

Going online provides many benefits for study, however the significant increase in online activities from schooling and personal are producing colossal amounts of data daily. The student PC isn’t only a learning device, it’s also a connection to friends and family. This means the laptop is storing assignments, creative activity, photos and video, which can strain the device’s storage system. For young users engaged in digital learning, this may have them thinking the device is out of storage space, slow and that they may be in need of a new model entirely. But there are cost-effective solutions to managing data systems on personal laptop devices that can make the laptop run at its peak performance.

Implement data clean ups

While there are healthy digital habits to implement to free up storage manually, such as removing larger files taking up space, deleting duplicates and temporary files, users can also offload data onto external drives or cloud storage. As data is no longer relevant to the student, say because of a new school year or older assignments, that work can be taken off the laptop and stored for future reference.

Drives that support intelligent data upgrades

When looking to upgrade a storage system for personal or home office use; there are two key drives to understand. One way to manage data is with network-attached storage (NAS). A NAS system connects to ones Ethernet network. It centrally stores data on a handful of bays that can be loaded with hard disk drives (HDDs) or solid-state drives (SSDs). By moving to such an external NAS system, PC performance is not hindered. It allows students and workers to store files and programs, and can even provide access to a team of remote users. The right solution can be purpose-built based on performance, durability, speed and capacity needs.

Built and tested for personal and home NAS systems, the WD Red® drives pack all the punch you need in one powerhouse unit for storing, archiving, and sharing. With drives ranging from 2TB to 6TB1, WD Red™ offers a wide array of storage for customers. Unlike desktop drives, these drives are tested for optimum performance with advanced technology that improves your system’s storage performance by increasing compatibility, integration, upgradeability, and reliability.

SSDs are becoming a popular a choice because they offer powerful versions of what you find inside today’s USB memory sticks. They store data just like a hard drive, but offer faster performance for operations like booting the laptop, launching applications, opening files and much more. Choose an SSD with confidence from the world’s premier data storage solutions provider, Western Digital®. Built to keep up with today’s digital demands, WD Blue™ drives offer the features that are ideal for everyday tasks.

A standard for reliability

There is a reasonable expectation of laptop users that content should be accessible and stored securely. However, it’s not always the case, which is why the WD Blue SN570 NVMe™ SSD produces reliability features to help protect and back up photos, videos, and other personal files. With up to 2 TB1 of capacity, the powerful drive delivers top performance so you can give your internal drive a speed boost. What’s more, users can work with extra confidence and keep projects on point as the downloadable Western Digital SSD Dashboard helps to monitor drive health, available space, temperature and more. The SSD helps to tune up performance with reliable back up implementation and a saver of space to build the ideal system to tackle any workload.

With countless storage solutions available, upgrading a Mac or Windows® PC does not have to mean the purchase of a whole new device. Researching and investing in a storage solution that suits personal needs can be an affordable way to boost system performance, organize and secure files and create a holistic data infrastructure for students.

