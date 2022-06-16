TFT Reach

Get your favorite noodles for only AED5.5 at WEMART’s Super Offer till June 19

Many Filipinos often enjoy noodle dishes as an alternative to rice, or even as a quick snack! This week, WEMART provides a special must-get discounted offer of only AED 5.5 for several of its noodle varieties!

Shoppers can enjoy Jinshahe noodle variations such as: Anxin Noodles, Love Noodles, Kuangxin Noodles, Vermicelli, and Mushroom Noodles, each with different tastes and textures to the tongue. In addition, shoppers can also enjoy instant noodles of SL Clams with flavors such as: Spicy, Sour and Hot, Vine Pepper, and Original flavors for only AED 5.57!

WEMART also has their Green King Scallops available for only AED 44.2, Black Sesame for only AED 10.73, Pine Mushrooms for AED 35.75,  and Green King dried longan for only AED 11.4

Other items include Brown Rice for only AED 6.5, dried clams for AED 25.03, squid tubes for only AED 47.8, Green King Kelp for AED 8.45 as well as seaweed knot for AED 8.94 as well as other exciting promos for more items in store!

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower
Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan
Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch
Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City
China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park
Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai

