‘Absolutely life-changing’: Big Ticket hosts share how monthly raffle transforms lives of UAE expats

Big Ticket, the UAE’s largest and longest-running raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the GCC, has transformed the lives of thousands of UAE expats since its inception.

From starting out as a prize giveaway of AED 1 million, the raffle draw has since expanded to give as much as AED 25 million in one month!

The Filipino Times sat down with its hosts, Richard and Bouchra, who shared how Big Ticket inspires hope among UAE expats – especially those who bag millions of dirhams in cash prizes.

Richard said that, since he took on the role as a host, he has met with hundreds of people whose lives have changed for the better since they won the cash prize.

“When I’m on the stage, I really do mean and feel what I say about changing a life. Every month, I meet the most recently named millionaire and, over the years, I’ve heard so many absolutely life-changing stories. When I learn about the story behind the previous winner, many times I have tears in my eyes because I know that myself, Bouchra, and the whole team responsible for Big Ticket are truly making a difference,” said Richard.

He added that one of the most common trends is that groups of friends or workmates band together to buy one ticket – and those who have managed to win revealed that they shared it with sometimes up to 20-30 other people.

Big Ticket gives everyone an equal opportunity to win and brings people together by offering colleagues, families, and friends the ability to pool their money for a chance to share in the grand prize. “Most people share the ticket with a group of work colleagues or friends. One time, we had a winner named Lila from India. Although it was her name on the ticket, she actually shared the ticket with a group of her friends – most of whom were Filipino. No matter who wins, at the end of the day it’s always so special to meet people of other nationalities,” said Richard.

For her part, Bouchra hopes that more Filipinos and UAE expats will take advantage of the opportunities that Big Ticket provides the public each month.

“My message to Filipinos is to keep trying. It’s all about luck striking at the right time. And if you put it in your mind that you will win, who knows – maybe one day you just might! Just picture yourself as the winner and don’t give up! Good luck to all our future Filipino Big Ticket participants!” said Bouchra.

The upcoming July draw will give one lucky winner a lifechanging chance to win The Fantastic AED 15 Million with Big Ticket. A second prize amount of AED 1 million will also be announced, as well as a third prize amount of AED 100,000 and fourth prize amount of AED 50,000.

For the latest news and updates from tonight’s draw, everyone is invited to follow Big Ticket’s social media platforms.

IT’S TIME TO WIN BIG!!

Details on weekly AED 250,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 1: 1st – 8th June & Draw Date – 9th June (Thursday)

Promotion 2: 9th– 15th June & Draw Date – 16th June (Thursday)

Promotion 3: 16th – 22nd June & Draw Date 23rd June (Thursday)

Promotion 4: 23rd – 30th June & Draw Date 1st July (Friday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

