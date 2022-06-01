TFT ReachFeature

Up to 75% off for frames, sunglasses at Vision Express this June 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Filipinos in the UAE who are planning to buy brand new eyewear can now take advantage of the ongoing sale from Vision Express!

Running until June 30, Vision Express’ big summer sale slashes prices of your favorite pair of sunglasses of frames up to 75% off!

Participating brands include Ray-Ban, Burberry, GUCCI, Tom Ford, Carrera, Oakley ,Dolce & Gabanna, Fendi and more. Built on a passion for delivering the very best eye care solutions, Vision Express continuously delivers unparalleled levels of professional and complete eye care service and after-care consultation to every customer.

Vision Express offers customers a wide variety of eyewear, ranging from designer sunglasses and optical frames to contact lenses, colour contact lenses, and accessories.

With their trusted and certified eye care specialists across each and every store, Vision Express offers expert advice to new and existing glasses and contact lens wearers.

Follow @visionexpress_me to book your FREE EYE TEST and discover the latest trends, current and upcoming offers.

