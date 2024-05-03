EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippines seizes chance to send first Filipino to space

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

The Students for the Exploration and Development of Space in the Philippines (SEDS Philippines) has started a wave of excitement on social media as it launched a campaign to secure a coveted spot for the first Filipino astronaut in space.

The initiative, spearheaded by SERA Space in collaboration with Blue Origin, promises a historic opportunity for one lucky individual to participate in a sub-orbital flight, marking a significant milestone for the Philippines in space exploration.

“We have the chance to send the first Filipino to space!” reads the post from SEDS Philippines. “With enough pre-registrations from the Philippines, we can secure a seat for a FILIPINO! Anyone over 18 years old will then be able to apply and become the first-ever Filipino to go to space.”

The official website of SERA Space, billed as a “SPACE AGENCY FOR EVERYONE,” highlights the transformative mission of democratizing access to space exploration. Highlighting the glaring disparity in astronaut representation among nations, SERA Space reaffirms its commitment to inclusivity and diversity in the cosmos.

“Over 80% of all astronauts have come from just 3 nations. We are changing that,” reads a statement on the SERA website. “Our next mission is about making space accessible to everyone.”

According to SERA Space, this is not the first time that they are doing the said initiative.  They detailed the historic voyage of Victor Hespanha, who soared into the celestial expanse aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket in June of 2022.

For the upcoming mission, SERA has reserved six coveted seats on a New Shepard launch.

What do you think ka-TFT? Will you seize this chance to send the first Filipino into space?

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a Senior Assistant Editor and Content Producer at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News, where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinaguilar.nerona or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News additional baggage

Philippine Airlines extends free baggage allowance for vacationing OFWs

3 hours ago
TFT News OGIE DIAZ

Ogie Diaz reacts on cyber libel complaint filed by Bea Alonzo

6 hours ago
TFT News Oratio emperata

CBCP issues oratio imperata for rain

7 hours ago
sokor

DMW to recruit Filipino caregivers to South Korea

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button