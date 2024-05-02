Dear Mom: A letter for you this Mother’s Day

Dear Mom,

You’ve been my guiding light throughout this journey that we call life. From the days of my childhood up until the present when I am already an adult, your presence has always been felt. Even when distance separates us, I know you’re just a phone call away.

But Mom, have I ever told you how much I am grateful for everything you have done for me?

For all the sacrifices you’ve made, for those sleepless nights you’ve endured to provide for me and the rest of our family— all driven by your boundless love.

Do you know how much it aches my heart to witness you shedding tears in solitude, only to mask your sorrow with a smile in the company of others?

I want you to understand that I’m here for you, ready to offer my shoulder whenever you need to let those tears flow, just as you’ve always been there for me.

You’ve shown me the true meaning of resilience and unconditional love. Your strength inspires me every day, and I am endlessly grateful to have you as my mother.

No matter what challenges life throws our way, I want you to remember that you’re never alone. I’ll always be here to support you, just like how you’ve stood by me through thick and thin.

Mom, you are a strong foundation of our family, and I want you to know that we see and appreciate all that you do. No words can fully express how deeply grateful we are for everything that you have done for us. Through good times and bad times, you never failed to shower us with your love.

It brings me joy to witness your smile, and I treasure every happy moment we’ve shared together. You deserve all the happiness and blessings life has to offer, and I hope to be able to give you a wonderful life too.

Here’s to more precious moments of mother-daughter bonding, more adventures together, and to a future filled with happiness and fulfillment by your side. Cheers to a wonderful life together, Mom.