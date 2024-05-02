Why You Should Balance Work and Play

Rockwell Land is a Silver Sponsor for the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) where they will offer exclusive deals and special offers available only during the PPIE event.

When you live within the hustle and bustle of the city, you’re likely to lead a fast-paced career, too. Yet striking a balance between work and play is key to a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle.

Take living in the metro as an opportunity to lead a holistic and healthy lifestyle so you can ensure a satisfying career for the long term, as well as take care of your physical, mental, and social health. According to a survey by the Mental Health Foundation, nearly two-thirds have reported experiencing a negative effect on their personal life such as a lack of personal development, poor home life, and physical and mental health issues. Meanwhile, 1 in 3 people feels unhappy about the time that they devote to work.

You get less fatigued

Multiple studies have long found that taking breaks has proven to have a positive correlation with well-being and productivity. In fact, taking breaks in between solving a complex problem has shown to be even more beneficial to your job instead of convincing yourself that you can’t take a break from work.

Becoming less fatigued or stressed starts with your surroundings. Having a spacious living area when you work from home can make you feel more relaxed and less stifled, while a healthy dose of nature can even further lower your stress levels — allowing you to live life in balance between work and play.

You get to make time for the important things in life

With the right balance, you do not have to worry about not having enough time for important milestones, or that you are losing control of your schedule. Having a great sense of work-life balance lets you plan around your timelines even more specifically. You would never have to miss another birthday or a get-together!

Workplaces located in prime areas where amenities are easily within reach help achieve a better work-life balance. With groceries and banks nearby, professionals can easily attend to other affairs outside of work with ease. And having various dining, recreational, and wellness options nearby provides multiple opportunities to immediately decompress after work.

You get to maintain good health

Balancing work and play in your life also leads to better mental health. A Harvard Business review article cites a study that working longer hours can be harmful to both employee and employer. By decreasing stress levels, you also lower your risk for other health conditions such as obesity, heart disease, depression, and high blood pressure.

If you need to balance your work and play life while living in the heart of the city, Rockwell Land can help you lead a fulfilling lifestyle as it offers developments of outstanding quality along with vibrant communities.

Its commercial properties also encourage a holistic work lifestyle that allows professionals to work and feel at their best. Fostering work-life balance and a conducive environment for a fulfilling career, Rockwell creates community developments where residences, workspaces, and lifestyle hubs come together.

From residential properties, office and retail spaces, to leisure developments, Rockwell’s developments are all in strategic locations, have excellent and dedicated property management, and house premium amenities suited to its discerning clients.

With Rockwell, you can have it all — a fulfilling career and a satisfying lifestyle. Visit e-rockwell.com to learn more.

