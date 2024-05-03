Ogie Diaz reacts on cyber libel complaint filed by Bea Alonzo

Ogie Diaz reacts to cyber libel complaint filed by Bea Alonzo.

Showbiz insider and vlogger Ogie Diaz has reacted on the cyber libel complaint filed by Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo.

In a series of Facebook posts, Diaz apologized for not being able to respond to the requests by reporters following the filing of the complaint.

“Makakarating din naman sa amin yan para sagutin sa takdang panahon,” Diaz said.

Diaz then added that he still hopes for the couple to get back together.

Earlier this year, Diaz, together with other showbiz vlogger, revealed that Alonzo and ex-fiancee Dominic Roaue have parted ways and decided to cut off their engagement.

“Pero eto ha? Ayoko nang magpakaplastik. Tulad ng lagi naming hinihirit sa ‘Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update,’ sila pa rin ang gusto naming magkatuluyan sa ending,” he said.

Alonzo’s complaint stemmed fron her being a victim of false, malicious, and damaging information from someone who pretended to be close to her, which was published and discussed on Diaz and Cristy Fermin’s online shows without any basis.