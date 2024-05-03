Philippine Airlines extends free baggage allowance for vacationing OFWs

Are you excited to go home or take a quick visit to the Philippines during this summer and you’re stressing out because the “pasalubongs” do not fit your luggage anymore?

This generous allowance offered by PAL aims to provide passengers the freedom to pack more and enjoy their travel experience.

Originally launched last March, PAL is extending their ‘Additional Free Baggage Allowance’ offer until May 31, 2024.

If you book and fly with Philippine Airlines (PAL) from May 1 to May 31, 2024, on flights from Dubai to the Philippines or vice versa, you will be getting an additional free baggage allowance for your third luggage.

Economy class passengers will be getting free 69 kilograms of additional baggage allowance while business class passengers will get 96 kilograms.

Philippine Airlines offers flights from Dubai to different parts of the Philippines such as: Manila, Davao, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos City, Clark, Tagbilaran, Zamboanga City, Legazpi, Tacloban, Dumaguete, Laoag and Butuan City.