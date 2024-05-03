Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTravel

Philippine Airlines extends free baggage allowance for vacationing OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Are you excited to go home or take a quick visit to the Philippines during this summer and you’re stressing out because the “pasalubongs” do not fit your luggage anymore?

This generous allowance offered by PAL aims to provide passengers the freedom to pack more and enjoy their travel experience.

Originally launched last March, PAL is extending their ‘Additional Free Baggage Allowance’ offer until May 31, 2024.

If you book and fly with Philippine Airlines (PAL) from May 1 to May 31, 2024, on flights from Dubai to the Philippines or vice versa, you will be getting an additional free baggage allowance for your third luggage.

WhatsApp Image 2024 05 03 at 3.59.56 PM

Economy class passengers will be getting free 69 kilograms of additional baggage allowance while business class passengers will get 96 kilograms.

Philippine Airlines offers flights from Dubai to different parts of the Philippines such as: Manila, Davao, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos City, Clark, Tagbilaran, Zamboanga City, Legazpi, Tacloban, Dumaguete, Laoag and Butuan City.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screenshot 2024 05 03 at 3.49.02 PM

Philippines seizes chance to send first Filipino to space

4 hours ago
TFT News OGIE DIAZ

Ogie Diaz reacts on cyber libel complaint filed by Bea Alonzo

6 hours ago
TFT News Oratio emperata

CBCP issues oratio imperata for rain

7 hours ago
sokor

DMW to recruit Filipino caregivers to South Korea

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button