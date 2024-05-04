OFW Jenny Gamboa’s remains repatriated after tragic flood incident in UAE

The remains of Jenny Gamboa, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), one of three OFWs who died in recent floods in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), arrived in the Philippines today.

Gamboa, along with two other OFWs, succumbed to the devastating floods that swept through parts of the UAE last April 16.

Accompanied by her son, Christian Gamboa, and her aunt, Ms. Jonalie Lejat, Jenny Gamboa’s remains were received with solemnity as they touched down in the Philippines earlier today, May 4th, 2024. Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) senior officials, including Assistant Secretary Venecio V. Legaspi, Director Regina G. Galias, Regional Director Mel L. Candano, and Director James Mendiola, were present to extend their condolences and support to the bereaved family.

The DMW, in collaboration with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), has taken swift action to assist the family during this difficult time.

Offices in Region 3 are coordinating efforts to ensure that OFW Gamboa’s remains are safely transported to her hometown in Bacolor, Pampanga, where she will be laid to rest.