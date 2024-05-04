Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

OFW Jenny Gamboa’s remains repatriated after tragic flood incident in UAE

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

The remains of Jenny Gamboa, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), one of three OFWs who died in recent floods in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), arrived in the Philippines today.

Gamboa, along with two other OFWs, succumbed to the devastating floods that swept through parts of the UAE last April 16.

Accompanied by her son, Christian Gamboa, and her aunt, Ms. Jonalie Lejat, Jenny Gamboa’s remains were received with solemnity as they touched down in the Philippines earlier today, May 4th, 2024. Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) senior officials, including Assistant Secretary Venecio V. Legaspi, Director Regina G. Galias, Regional Director Mel L. Candano, and Director James Mendiola, were present to extend their condolences and support to the bereaved family.

The DMW, in collaboration with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), has taken swift action to assist the family during this difficult time.

Offices in Region 3 are coordinating efforts to ensure that OFW Gamboa’s remains are safely transported to her hometown in Bacolor, Pampanga, where she will be laid to rest.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a Senior Assistant Editor and Content Producer at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News, where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinaguilar.nerona or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News michelle dee whang od

Michelle Dee gets a traditional tattoo from Apo Whang-Od

1 hour ago
TFT News Vhong Navarro

Vhong Navarro grateful for Taguig court decision

4 hours ago
TFT News trillanes duterte

Trillanes: ICC arrest warrant vs. Rody, VP Sara to be out soon

5 hours ago
TFT News christy fermin and bea alonzo

Cristy Fermin to Bea Alonzo: See you in court

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button