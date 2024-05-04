Trillanes: ICC arrest warrant vs. Rody, VP Sara to be out soon

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes claimed that he has been in communication with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the status of its drug war probe against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Trillanes said that the ICC will be issuing arrest warrants soon not only for Duterte but to his daughter and Vice President Sara Duterte.

“The warrant will be released late second quarter, so we can say middle of the year, maybe June or July, that will actually happen. So it is a waiting game at this point,” Trillanes said.

“Based on the information gathered, this warrant of arrest would come in batches. The first batch is only for one, only Duterte, the father. The second batch is for the (other) principal actors, as far as I know,” Trillanes added.

Other actors would also include Senators Bong Go and Bato Dela Rosa.

“So that’s how we established that relationship with ICC, but there’s a restriction on the release of information that can also be disclosed. The other information that I am releasing is not necessarily from the ICC itself but from people privy to what’s going on,” he added.