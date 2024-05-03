CBCP issues oratio imperata for rain

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has issued a prayer asking for rain to address the dangerous heat levels affecting the entire country.

The CBCP has released Oratio Imperata Ad Petendan Pluviam” or the Obligatory Prayer to Request for Rain.

“We are respectfully sending the text of the Oratio Imperata Ad Petendam Pluviam prepared by the Episcopal Commission on Liturgy for your consideration and use according to your pastoral discretion,” Msgr. Bernardo Pantin, CBCP secretary general, said in a letter in an ABS-CBN News report.

This not the first time CBCP released an oratio imperata on special circumstances like drought or storm:

The church also issued a special prayer during the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the full prayer:

Oratio Imperata Ad Petendam Pluviam

God, our loving Father, Creator of our earth and of the universe and of all the wondrous elements of nature that sustain your living creatures,

we humbly ask you to grant us relief

from the extreme heat that besets your people at this time, disrupting their activities and threatening their lives and livelihood.

Send us rain to replenish our depleting water sources, to irrigate our fields, to stave off water and power shortages and to provide water for our daily needs.

At your command the wind and the seas obey.

Raise your hand, Almighty God, to avert the continuing rise in temperatures so that your people can engage in productive undertakings

and our young people can pursue learning in tranquility and comfort.

Merciful and generous God, open our eyes to the richness and beauty of your creation and instill in us a deep love for this earth and all that is in and around it.

Teach us to be wise stewards of your creation

so that we may always use them responsibly

and protect them from abuse and exploitation.

At this time of crisis, dear Lord,

move us to share more, to serve more and to love more.

Loving God, Father of our Lord Jesus Christ,

you entrusted the Filipino people

to the special care of Mary our Mother,

listen to the prayers that we bring up to her, our Blessed Mother, to intercede for us, for the protection of our land and our people, whom she loves.

Grant this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, for ever and ever. Amen.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, pray for us. Saint Rose of Lima, pray for us. Saint Lorenzo Ruiz, pray for us. Saint Pedro Calungsod, pray for us.