Top reasons why more Filipinos explore real estate investments with Rockwell

For many overseas Filipinos, buying a home back in the Philippines is one of the dream goals that makes them feel fulfilled after toiling abroad for many years. However, it’s always a matter of selecting trusted real estate providers that can give them an affordable choice – especially for first-time investors.

These days, Rockwell Land is among the trusted names in the real estate market for condos that help OFWs manage their properties even while they’re abroad, with huge spaces available for families within a secure environment at strategic locations all over the Philippines.

Here are some of the key reasons why more and more Filipinos are now investing in properties with Rockwell Land:

Assurance of security. Rockwell Land prioritizes the safety and security of its condo tenants, with 24/7 Security detail as well as constant maintenance of common areas through its Property Management Office. All properties also have 100% backup power to ensure that none of the essential services for their residents will be stopped, especially during emergencies. This was especially evident when typhoon Odette struck Cebu, and residents of 32 Sanson by Rockwell still had a steady supply of electricity and water.

Strategic locations. Whenever Rockwell decides on a particular location to develop, it ensures that residents will find it easy to access daily essentials and basic needs. Over the past year, the property developer has launched 10 projects across the country, including Rockwell Center Nepo in Pampanga, Nara Residential Lots in Bacolod, and The Balmori Suites in Makati City.

Spacious units. Filipinos have also praised Rockwell’s units that provide generously-sized spaces depending on your requirements. In addition, they also have wide-open areas for greeneries and other amenities as well.

and resale assistance. For Filipinos who wish to have their units rented out for passive income, Rockwell Land also has several teams dedicated to Secondary Sales and Leasing – which make it easier for OFWs to manage their properties in the Philippines while they work overseas.

Interested in investing with Rockwell? OFWs in the UAE can now check out Rockwell Land’s expansive real estate portfolio through their comprehensive website at: https://www.e-rockwell.com/properties/residential/