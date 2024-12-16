Dubai Ruler launches search for ‘hope makers’; 5th edition to award winner AED1 million

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has announced the launch of the fifth edition of the “Arab Hope Makers” initiative, which recognizes those who promote hope and kindness within their communities.

This initiative, the largest of its kind in the Arab world, celebrates philanthropists and their impactful work in social and humanitarian fields, state news agency WAM reported.

يحيا الإنسان بالأمل .. وتنطلق المجتمعات للحياة بناءً على قوة الأمل .. وتهون أصعب التحديات أمام أمل حقيقي …

عندما ينشر البعض اليأس والإحباط في منطقتنا .. ننشر نحن التفاؤل والأمل … في كل قرية وفي كل مدينة هناك أناس نذروا أنفسهم لصناعة الأمل في مجتمعاتهم .. ونشر الخير في… pic.twitter.com/XivnlgwuD6 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 15, 2024

Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the crucial role of hope in fostering resilient communities, saying, “Humans are nourished by hope. Communities flourish on hope, and even the most daunting challenges become manageable with genuine hope. While some sow despair and frustration in our region, we cultivate hope and champion optimism.”

He called for the recognition of individuals who inspire others through their selfless deeds, and encouraged the public to nominate themselves or others as “Hope Makers” via the initiative’s website, arabhopemakers.com.

“May God guide us to be beacons of hope, positivity, and optimism for a brighter future in our region,” His Highness added.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, highlighted the initiative’s success since its inception in 2017. “The Arab world is rich with inspiring stories of philanthropy,” he said, noting that the initiative has received over 300,000 nominations in its first four editions. Al Gergawi emphasized that the initiative combats negativity by spotlighting efforts that alleviate suffering “among the sick, needy, orphaned, and unemployed.”

The Arab Hope Makers initiative seeks to identify individuals and organizations that have implemented impactful projects or programs that improve lives in their communities. Nominations can be submitted by anyone, and the selected Hope Maker will receive an award of AED 1 million to further their humanitarian efforts.

Applications for the fifth edition are now open, with the initiative aiming to gather thousands of stories that exemplify hope and positive action throughout the Arab world.

In the previous edition, four finalists were honored for their outstanding contributions, including Tala Al Khalil and Mohamed Al Najjar who are both from Iraq, Amine Imnir from Morocco, and Fathiya Al Mahmoud from Egypt. The diverse projects ranged from community service to education and cultural initiatives, showcasing the breadth of humanitarian efforts across the region.