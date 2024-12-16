EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Maris Racal reactivates Facebook after controversy with Anthony Jennings

Photo courtesy: Maris Racal/IG

Maris Racal restored her verified Facebook page after deactivating it amid the leak of her controversial messages with onscreen partner Anthony Jennings in “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

Racal restored her page on Monday, December 16, following the viral incident where Jennings’ former longtime girlfriend, Jam Villanueva, leaked screenshots of his flirty messages with Racal.

The leak came just days after Jennings told the media that he and Villanueva had broken up and that he and Racal were merely friends.

Racal clarified that she was unaware that Jennings and Villanueva were still together during the time she was involved with him. In response, Jennings offered a brief apology to both Racal and Villanueva.

Meanwhile, Villanueva, Jennings’ now ex-girlfriend, shared a TikTok clip of a motivational speaker discussing the importance of “forgiving oneself” in the wake of the controversy.

As of this writing, Racal’s most recent post on Facebook is a reel from December 2, where she endorses a hair product. The post has garnered over 49.1k likes, 21.2k comments, and 2.3k shares, many of which are comments related to the controversy.

Meanwhile, Racal has disabled comments on her Instagram posts.

