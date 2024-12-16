‘I can create happiness on my own’: BINI Aiah on staying single for now

BINI’s Aiah, also known as Aiah Arceta, shared that she is not currently seeking a partner, saying she can create happiness on her own.

In a Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan tweeted: “What’s your standard pag dating sa future partner mo?”

Aiah described her dream partner as someone who is kind to everyone. “Yung hindi lang mabait sa akin but in general, mabait siya sa lahat kasi yung puso niya ay totoong kabaitan lang yung laman,” she answered. “Yung tipong mga bata, matanda, parents, aso, or sino man yan ay naturally nag-ga-gravitate sa kanya kasi ang calming at peaceful ng aura niya.”

However, the singer and dancer shared that she is currently not seeking a partner as she is still enjoying her single life. “But for now, I am not there in that zone yet. I guess that’s what I also learned this year especially na nag i-start akong mag solo travel and I do things independently all the time na I realized, okay lang naman pala ako at na ako lang.

“I am happy on my own, and I can create happiness on my own. And to be honest, okay lang din sakin in life na ako lang kahit tumanda man ako kasi ang peaceful din naman pala pag ikaw lang mag isa.

“I don’t feel lonely, instead I feel free just being in my own happy bubble. So finding a future partner doesn’t pressure me at all. If meron in the future, thank you, Lord. If wala, thank you Lord din, haha,” she added.

In the end, Aiah says she wants someone who adds peace to her life. Otherwise, she’s content staying single and happy on her own.

“Anyways, BINI is life and I am grateful that the BINI life is my life right now so yan muna focus ko,” she said.

Recently, Aiah enjoyed a solo vacation in Bali, Indonesia. Through her Instagram post, she shared vibrant snapshots of her adventures and addressed a common question in her caption: “Them: Isn’t it lonely to travel alone?”

“Me: Hmm no. Not at all,” she added.

“What happens when a girl is left alone [on] an island with countless of activities to try haha,” she concluded.

