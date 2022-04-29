West Zone wishes UAE community “Eid Mubarak”, with must-have grocery items on huge discounts

Eid Al Fitr in the UAE reflects the country’s kindheartedness and generosity with many charitable acts, including this year’s ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative spearheaded by no less than His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In observance of Ramadan and the Holy Month, many residents go out of their way to give and do charitable acts, to highlight the importance of giving to those in need.

In addition, it is likewise one of the most exciting and highly-anticipated holidays of the year. Everyone is planning for their long weekend and how they can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. This gives the opportune time for Filipinos and other expats to gather and celebrate good times together – and there’s no better to do so than to enjoy over freshly-cooked food.

Filipinos always find ways to bond over good food – and Eid is no exception to that! Joining the UAE community in these festivities is West Zone with amazing deals for Eid gatherings across 130 of its branches nationwide. West Zone has prepared their special ‘WOW Deals’ for Eid Al Fitr which will give huge discounts on many of their products, to make your Eid memories and gatherings more special.

West Zone ensures that everyone will get all of the items they need at special prices across all of our stores nationwide,” said Bharathi Vatnani, Head of Import Procurements at West Zone Group.

“We extend our warmest greetings to the UAE’s diverse community of expats who have united in prayer for this annual observance of Ramadan in the country. May the days ahead be filled with moments of celebration and festivities,” she added.

This Eid, West Zone’s ‘Wow Deals’ covers staple products such as rice, ice cream, coffee, eggs, canned goods, frozen meats, and chocolates to enable UAE residents to stock up and enjoy the extended Eid vacations ahead.

All shoppers across West Zone’s supermarkets are assured of safety with daily sanitation practices.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WestzoneGroupUAE

Instagram: @westzonesupermarket

Twitter: @WestZoneUAE

Website: www.westzone.com

Shoppers can also get updates through WhatsApp by sending ‘addme’ to 056 403 8008.

They can also reach West Zone to get the latest promotions and WOW deals through their App available on the Apple App Store or Google Play on Android: West Zone Supermarkets.