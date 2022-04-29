TFT ReachFood

WEMART introduces ‘Original Mochi’ in bake-take section

WEMART’s bake-take section has always been one of the most visited areas in their grocery store – as many Filipinos and UAE residents love to enjoy freshly-baked goods straight out of the oven.

And now, WEMART has introduced a brand-new bread offering that will surely excite your palate – the Original Mochi!

This bread, available across all branches of WEMART’s ‘bake-take’ section, produces a fragrant aroma of freshly-baked goodness when you get it from their shop. Each bite produces this slightly sweet with a subtle hint of savory taste which makes it even more delicious and appetizing!

The best part? WEMART currently offers the ‘Original Mochi’ in a promo. For only AED 16.8 you can get a batch of the Original Mochi together with either a box of Walnut Cookies or a box of Sweetheart Pastries – both of which are some of WEMART bake-take’s best sellers!

All in all, there are lots of new delicious baked goods and other groceries and food items that UAE residents can savor in WEMART, so be sure to visit your nearest branch this week!

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower
Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan
Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch
Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City
China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park
Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai

