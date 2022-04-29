LIST: Top 10 food items that Filipinos love to buy at WEMART Hypermarket

Over the years, WEMART has become one of the go-to destinations for Filipinos in the UAE who often search for Asian goods and other needs at their home.

Thanks to their wide variety of items on sale, Filipinos all over the UAE now frequent their nearest WEMART branch to fulfill their needs for daily food items, condiments, ready-to-eat food, and more.

Here are some of the most common products that Filipinos always get whenever they visit one of WEMART’s branches across the UAE:

Live seafood. Filipinos who want the freshest seafood in town may now choose from WEMART’s live seafood to get that great, delectable sea flavor!

Frozen meats. Do you enjoy a good hot pot or a good BBQ? WEMART will feature a frozen shelf dedicated to all of the frozen hotpot products you’ll need to create an authentic Asian hotpot and BBQ experience at home.

Fresh vegetables. WEMART’s fresh-harvested veggies, which come directly from WEMART’s farms and are offered on their shelves, are one of their distinctive offers. Customers may rest certain that they’re getting the freshest greens and leafy fruit WEMART has to offer!

Fruity selections. WEMART also offers the finest fruits from all across the UAE and the world to match their fresh veggie options! Delicious, lip-smacking fruits suited for snacking and desserts will be available to Filipino customers in a world of convenience.

Condiment variety. With WEMART’s assortment of oriental sauces and tastes, you can now enjoy your favorite Asian condiments whether you host a party at home or even when making your own meal.

Ready-to-eat goods

Sushi stations. You won’t have to drive far to enjoy your favorite sushi — these delectable and tempting sushi varieties, as well as more, will soon be available at WEMART at rates you can afford!

Milk tea galore. Do you have a thirst for a cool glass of milk tea? WEMART Abu Dhabi produces your favorite Milk tea varieties ahead of time so that customers can just take their milk tea beverages at the counter!

Baked treats. Do you have a craving for rich, delectable pastries? WEMART offers a specialized bake-to-order department where you may get a variety of breads, cakes, and other pastries that are sure to please.

Braised meats section. WEMART’s exceptional chicken and other braised meats, cooked with WEMART’s trademark Asian sauces, are available to Filipinos who are looking for a flavorful lunch.

Rice and dimsum station. WEMART also offers to-go dimsum and other oriental delights such as fried rice and various stir-fry dinners.

All in all, there are lots of new delicious goods as well as other groceries and food items that UAE residents can savor in WEMART, so be sure to visit your nearest branch this week!

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai