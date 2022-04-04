Expat who recently lost job bags AED 15 million prize from Big Ticket

Mr. Ratheesh Reghunathan from India is Big Ticket’s newest grand prize winner taking home The Fantastic AED15,000,000 tonight in the Series 238 March promotion. Mr. Ratheesh from India living in Kuwait bought the lucky ticket no. 291593 on the 19th March.

April 3rd 2022 will be the day Mr. Ratheesh remembers for the rest of his life. In the last few years, he has gone from being affected by the floods in India, to finding out he would lose his job, to being able to call himself a millionaire.

Mr. Ratheesh and his friends work at an Oil and Gas company in Kuwait and recently found out that they would soon be made redundant from their jobs in April. Little did they know they would receive a life changing call from Big Ticket host Richard on 3rd April.

Ratheesh said, “This money has come at just the right time. Big Ticket is a Hope, a Lifeline, because I have won AED 15 million. My colleagues and I are grateful to Big Ticket for this money.”

Congratulations once again to our Big Ticket Dream 15 Million, series 238 Grand Prize winner Mr. Ratheesh Reghunathan and to all the other winners from tonight’s show.

This April, AED 12 Million in cash will be up for grabs with Big Ticket! Also included in the promotion is the chance to win a second prize of 1 Million AED and 2 other prizes of immense value. Customers who purchase cash prize tickets during the month will stand a chance to win AED 300,000 every week. That’s right, customers who purchase Big Ticket’s within the weekly promotion dates will be entered into an electronic draw and stand a chance to win AED 300,000.

In addition to the monthly and weekly draws, Big Ticket will be continuing with the Year for Free promotion! Purchase one Big Ticket and Dream Car Ticket in a single transaction as stand a change to win the ultimate Big Ticket prize. One free Big Ticket every month for ONE entire year!! Please see www.bigticket.ae for terms and conditions.

Follow our Big Ticket social media platforms for all the latest news and updates from tonight’s draw.

HURRY, IT’S TIME TO WIN BIG!!

Details on weekly AED 300,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 1: 1st – 7th April & Draw Date – 8th April (Friday)

Promotion 2: 8th– 14th April & Draw Date – 15th April (Friday)

Promotion 3: 15th – 22nd April & Draw Date 23rd April (Saturday)

Promotion 4: 23rd – 30th April & Draw Date 1st May (Sunday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

Below is the list of prizes and winners for the Big Ticket Series 238 draw

Prize Amount Winner Details Ticket Number Nationality Dream Car Maserati Levante Julie Fe Teoh 007020 Philippines Grand Prize AED 15 Million Ratheesh Reghunathan 291593 Indian 2nd Prize AED 1 Million Sajeesh Kuruppath 171563 Indian 3rd Prize AED 300 000 Laith Tahboub 041802 Jordanian 4th Prize AED 250 000 I Pennidhi Sreehari 178128 Indian 5th Prize AED 100 000 Hany Sarhan 037877 Egyptian

