Rockwell Land Corporation joins 10th PPIE as a major sponsor

Rockwell Land Corporation, a leading property developer in the Philippines, is set to participate as a major sponsor at the 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) at The Bristol Hotel Deira, Dubai, UAE, on May 11 and 12, 2024. This prestigious event marks Rockwell Land Corporation’s return as a major sponsor, reaffirming its commitment to the biggest Filipino property and investment event in Dubai.

This year, Rockwell Land is set to showcase its distinguished properties, including those from its pre-selling residential developments, Edades West in Rockwell Center Makati, The Arton in Katipunan, Quezon City, and East Bay Residences near Alabang, Muntinlupa in Metro Manila; Rockwell South at Carmelray in Laguna; Terreno South in Batangas; Rockwell at Nepo Center in Pampanga; Nara Residences and Bel-Air at Rockwell Center in Bacolod; and in Cebu, IPI Center Done Rockwell and Aruga Resort & Residences-Mactan. Representing the company is Mika Bautista-Naguiat, Assistant Vice President and Head of International Sales, who will provide valuable insights into emerging real estate trends to empower overseas Filipinos in the UAE to make informed investment decisions today.

“At Rockwell, we want to focus on holistic living by providing top-notch security and family-friendly amenities. Recognizing their desire to recreate their Dubai lifestyle in the Philippines, we’re excited to be back as a sponsor for the 10th PPIE, providing investment opportunities and insights to OFWs in the UAE,” says Tracey Castillo, VP for Residential & Retail Marketing, Rockwell Land.

Rockwell Land recently achieved a significant milestone by surpassing pre-pandemic levels in its 2023 consolidated net income. The company saw a substantial increase from P2.96 billion in 2019 to a net income of P3.4 billion in 2023, attributed to a robust performance across its residential and commercial sectors. This further strengthens the developers position in the Philippines’ dynamic and ever-evolving real estate landscape.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, the organizer of PPIE, expressed her appreciation for Rockwell Land’s continued support. She emphasized the significance of Rockwell Land’s participation in driving growth and investment in the Filipino property sector, stating, “We are delighted to welcome back Rockwell Land as a key sponsor for the 10th PPIE edition. Rockwell Land’s continued support is invaluable. Their unwavering dedication to providing opportunities for overseas Filipinos not only sets a high standard for the industry but also plays a pivotal role in the success of our event.”

PPIE 2024 promises to be a groundbreaking event, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore the limitless opportunities in the Filipino real estate market.

To learn more about the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition 2024, visit https://ppie.ae/ and follow on social media, @ppieuae on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, for more updates.