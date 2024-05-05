Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

DHA Dubai advises residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) advises residents in the Emirate to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

According to DHA’s Instagram posts, residents are urged to get rid of mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water from car tires, containers, drinking bottles, water barrels, fountains and water reservoirs, trash receptacles, and more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Health Authority (@dha_dubai)

They also noted in their post that wearing light-colored protective clothing helps deter mosquitoes from approaching. This is more effective with insect repellent.

The peak hours of mosquitoes are during dawn and dusk. Residents must keep all these things in mind to avoid mosquito bites or potential illnesses.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

magazines istock

Reader’s Digest closes UK operations after 86 years

51 mins ago
mosquito breeding spots istock

UAE intensifies efforts to eradicate mosquito breeding spots

2 hours ago
judge istock

BI: Co-accused in Vhong Navarro case has active derogatory record

3 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 05T140926.722

O! Millionaire Episode 103: Elevate your chance of winning with three easy steps

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button