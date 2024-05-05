DHA Dubai advises residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) advises residents in the Emirate to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

According to DHA’s Instagram posts, residents are urged to get rid of mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water from car tires, containers, drinking bottles, water barrels, fountains and water reservoirs, trash receptacles, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Health Authority (@dha_dubai)

They also noted in their post that wearing light-colored protective clothing helps deter mosquitoes from approaching. This is more effective with insect repellent.

The peak hours of mosquitoes are during dawn and dusk. Residents must keep all these things in mind to avoid mosquito bites or potential illnesses.