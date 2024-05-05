Wais na Misis: OFW Moms Play a Role in Family’s Finances

OFW moms are usually known for being hardworking and resilient. They embark on a journey to a foreign country, work hard to earn money, and send it back home to their families.

However, many OFW mothers have become increasingly resourceful in securing financial stability for their families. They are no longer confined to the stereotype of ‘work hard, earn more’ as they actively plan for the future, not just for themselves but also for their loved ones.

As the world commemorates International Mother’s Day on May 12, The Filipino Times shines a spotlight on the significant roles of OFW mothers in securing their families’ financial futures through prudent saving, strategic budgeting, astute investments, and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Saving all my love for you

In the days of singlehood, saving money is a must to secure one’s future. However, upon entering motherhood, the focus expands beyond personal savings to encompass the entire family’s financial security.

“Having a sense of security and stability is very important,” says OFW mom Jousa Amor Nulla, who runs a dropshipping company under JC Premiere in Dubai.

“I have an Excel file with my monthly expenses. I use the 60/20/20 rule: 60 percent goes to family expenses, 20 percent is allotted to family savings, and 20 percent to the business,” Jousa added.

It has also been their rule to prioritize their savings first: “We make sure na savings muna bago expenses,” Jousa said. “Then kami yung mag-aadjust sa expenses,” she added.

Jousa also aims to be organized when saving money. “We opened a separate bank account for the savings. Actually, we are using digital banks in the Philippines. It’s very important because if not, we won’t be able to track our savings,” she added.

Mothers, the financial commanders

While saving is an important aspect of planning financially for the whole family, it is only one of the many roles of OFW moms. Another role that most mothers take on is managing the family’s budget.

Consider the saying, “happy wife, happy life.” Some would joke about how husbands are “under the saya” of their wives, especially when it comes to money matters. However, a mother’s role is not “controlling” the finances but being the strategic brain behind the family’s budget, ensuring that the needs and wants of every member are being met.

Cholen Nicole Valdehuesa, owner of BC D’Events – Events Organizing & Managing, is just one of the many examples of OFW moms who wisely budget for their families.

“Nasa account po under my husband’s name ang salary but I allocate and budget,” Cholen said, ensuring that there are no unexpected financial shortages.

For instance, Cholen made a list of the family’s monthly expenses and shared it with her husband. “I made a list of expenses para aware kaming dalawa kung magkano na ang nagastos and magkano nalang ang natira,” she added.

Aside from managing money matters, it is also a mom’s role to pass on the teachings to the next generation. For Jenny Subida, Founder and CEO of Sound Stage UAE, instilling budgeting habits in her children from a young age is crucial.

“Teaching your children about budgeting and involving them in financial discussions can help them develop healthy financial habits from an early age,” Jenny said.

Boss women in businesses and motherhood

While wise saving and budgeting are crucial aspects of family finance, OFW moms are also taking an offensive approach by venturing into businesses and investments to increase their savings and funds for the family.

Since OFW moms juggle so many things, such as working full-time jobs and mothering the family, adding a business on the side makes life busier. That is why, for Cholen, passion is key when selecting a business venture.

“Being a mom is already difficult, and running a business would be a heavy burden if it’s not your passion,” Cholen said. “If you don’t know your passion, you just need to try any business or gig until you find what you truly love doing,” she concluded.

Iris Casala, Founder of Z&A Media FZC, agrees that doing what you love should be your cornerstone in selecting a business venture. Iris shared how she and her husband started a photography business because it was their passion.

However, the main motivator for Iris to start her business was her love for her youngest child. “Z&A Media FZC was born because of our love for our youngest, who was born with Down Syndrome,” Iris said. “We started the business mainly to support her needs and her therapies and treatments,” she added.

Iris’s motherly love extends beyond simply providing for her daughter’s needs as she aims to leave a lasting legacy for her children.

“I want my daughter to see that if my mom can do this, so do I. I want to be their role model to show them that with smart work and perseverance, anything is possible,” Iris said. “It’s like teaching them to reach for the stars,” she added.

Apart from their current photography business in Dubai, Iris and her husband plan to invest in real estate, specifically rental properties for short and long-term homestays to increase their income.

For OFW moms who want to find their passion in business, they can start handcrafting accessories or household decorations and sell them for extra income. They can also purchase goods at lower prices and resell them at a profit, particularly considering that some products may be more affordable in the UAE than in the Philippines.

Investments are also a great way to increase one’s savings and funds. Some things worth investing in are the stock market, real estate, gold, and more.

Being an OFW mom is a 24-hour job. They juggle their full-time careers, personal lives, household responsibilities, and side businesses or investments. But despite all these, they are the ones who hold the family together. Thanks to their creative and strategic approach to managing finances, their families can keep moving forward in life, unhindered by common financial worries. So, let’s celebrate these significant figures in our lives and learn valuable insights from their adept saving, budgeting, entrepreneurial, and investment skills, guiding us along our own financial journeys.

Kudos to all the incredible mommies out there!