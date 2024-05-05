UAE intensifies efforts to eradicate mosquito breeding spots

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) is intensifying to eradicate mosquito breeding spots.

This initiative is a part of the third phase of the Anti-Mosquito Campaign launched by the UAE government.

The MOCCAE has also collaborated with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and other local UAE authorities from different emirates.

Currently, the campaign’s third phase focuses on eradicating mosquito breeding spots until May 2025. This allows the government to minimize mosquito infestation nationwide. Because of the recent heavy rainfalls in the country, there has been an increase in mosquitos in water pools and damp areas.

The Anti-Mosquito campaign launched its first phase in February 2022. This initiative is part of the efforts to eliminate mosquitos in the UAE.